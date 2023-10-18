Tesla Cybertruck fleet spotted ahead of nearing delivery commencement

Tesla Cybertruck is one of the most awaited electric vehicles in the world. First unveiled in November 2019, the electric pickup truck with a radical design has been making headlines since it was first showcased to the world. While Tesla has been unable to launch the EV so far despite so many promises, enthusiasm around the pickup truck has never dipped. Over the last few months, the number of sightings of the Cybertruck prototypes has grown significantly as the automaker is nearing its launch later this year. The latest images come revealing a fleet of the EV parked at the Giga Texas.

Tesla Cybertruck is perhaps nearing its launch, as the automaker is expected to announce the delivery event date soon. Ahead of that, a fleet of nine Tesla Cybertrucks was spotted at Giga Texas, where the electric vehicle manufacturer is building the pure electric pickup truck, which has been making headlines all around the world over the last several years. Posted on social media platform X (Previously known as Twitter), the images reveal a fleet of nine Cybertrucks, with one of them completely uncovered. This suggests that perhaps something is up.

The Tesla Cybertruck retains the same basic silhouette as the original model revealed in November 2019. However, there have been some subtle changes in design to make the EV more practical. Meanwhile, Tesla has not revealed anything new regarding the powertrain or specifications of the upcoming electric vehicle.

Tesla is expecting to grab an ever-larger chunk of the global electric vehicle market with the launch of this pickup truck. Tesla has already started production of the Cybertruck at its Giga Texas factory in a limited number. Production of the EV is expected to scale up in 2024, as Tesla CEO Elon Musk has revealed.

