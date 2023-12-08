The Indian government has started working on a plan to lower import tax for EVs, which is in line with Tesla's demand
India is working on a new policy to cut import taxes on EVs to as low as 15% for companies committing to some local manufacturing
The could allow Tesla to set up its India plant to make proposed $24,000 EV while importing its costlier electric cars with lower taxes
Reuters reported that Tata Motors is not happy with this strategy
India's biggest electric car manufacturer is reportedly pressing government officials not to lower import taxes on electric vehicles
The homegrown car manufacturer claims that this strategy would impact domestic EV industry and its investors adversely
Tata Motors is also arguing that India's EV players need more government support in the early growth stage of the industry
Tata Motors claims that lower duties will hit the entire domestic EV industry and the investment climate will get vitiated
The government is yet to give any reaction about Tata's concern