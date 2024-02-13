HT Auto
Hyundai files trademark application for potential Ioniq T10, T7 electric pickup

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Feb 2024, 11:44 AM
  • Hyundai has filed for Ioniq T10 and Ioniq T7 trademark indicating towards the company's upcoming electric pickup truck
Hyundai has filed for Ioniq T10 and Ioniq T7 trademark
Hyundai has filed for Ioniq T10 and Ioniq T7 trademark

A recent trademark application lodged in Australia suggests that Hyundai's upcoming battery-electric pickup truck might be dubbed the Ioniq T10, expanding the brand's electric vehicle lineup. Filed on December 27, 2023, the trademark covers various automotive applications, including "automobiles," "electric cars," and "parts and accessories for automobiles." The incorporation of the 'Ioniq' name aligns with Hyundai's existing electric vehicle branding.

Speculation surrounding the nomenclature indicates that the '10' in Ioniq T10 positions the pickup at the top of Hyundai's EV range, potentially surpassing the upcoming Ioniq 7, Hyundai's version of the Kia EV9 SUV.

While initially noticed by Drive.com.au, it's noted that Australia may not serve as the primary market for the vehicle. Anticipated availability in North America raises questions about its size, with possibilities ranging from full-size models like the Ford F-150 to smaller mid-size trucks like the Chevy Colorado.

Details about the truck remain scarce, though assumptions suggest its design will be akin to Hyundai's existing striking EV models. It's expected to share mechanical components with other Hyundai EVs, including electric motors and battery packs. Speculated configurations include dual motors for all-wheel drive, with potential for a single-motor, rear-wheel drive version.

In addition to the Ioniq T10, Hyundai has also filed a separate trademark application for the Ioniq T7, hinting at a potentially smaller electric pickup, possibly comparable in size to the Santa Cruz.

Reports indicate that Hyundai could unveil the new model as early as 2025 or 2026, aligning with the company's ambitious EV plans. Hyundai has announced investments totaling $85 billion for EVs and aims to achieve global EV sales of 1.6 million units by 2030, underlining its commitment to electrification.

With multiple new EVs set for launch in the coming years, Hyundai continues to advance its electric vehicle agenda in line with evolving market demands.

First Published Date: 13 Feb 2024, 11:44 AM IST
