HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tesla Cybertruck Appears At Giga Texas, Musk Confirms 2023 Production Start

Tesla Cybertruck appears at Giga Texas, Musk confirms 2023 production start

Tesla Cybertruck has been confirmed for early 2023 production start.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Apr 2022, 11:23 AM
Tesla CEO Elon Musk with Tesla Cybertruck at the Cyber Rodeo. (Image: Twitter/Tesla)
Tesla CEO Elon Musk with Tesla Cybertruck at the Cyber Rodeo. (Image: Twitter/Tesla)
Tesla CEO Elon Musk with Tesla Cybertruck at the Cyber Rodeo. (Image: Twitter/Tesla)
Tesla CEO Elon Musk with Tesla Cybertruck at the Cyber Rodeo. (Image: Twitter/Tesla)

Tesla has showcased its Cybertruck all-electric pickup truck again at the Cyber Rodeo event at its new Giga Texas. The latest version of Tesla Cybertruck revealed some changes and improvements compared to its previous prototypes. The overall silhouette of the Tesla Cybetruck appears identical to the previous prototype, but there are some significant changes.

(Also Read: Tesla aims to enter lithium mining and refining, hints Elon Musk)

One of the changes is that Cybertruck's rear glass does down electrically. The cabin of the electric pickup truck has been revealed as well. It appears incomplete with a yoke inspired by Tesla Model S and Model X and a missing airbag as well. Expect the interior of the EV to receive more elements and updates.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Skoda Slavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Slavia
999 to 1498 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl|999 cc|Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The Cybertruck gets side view cameras positioned in a different spot in the latest prototype than previous ones. They are positioned in plastic cladding around the front wheels and it could be the final positioning for them.

At the Cyber Rodeo, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has reconfirmed that the Cybertruck will enter production in early 2023. It is likely to start deliveries in the same year as well.

Tesla Cybertruck is one of the most awaited EVs from the US electric vehicle brand. The Cybertruck will be built in the Giga Texas. The car was originally supposed to roll out in late 2021. However, Tesla pushed the production timeline to late 2022 and finally to early 2023.

Tesla has received flak from critics for delaying the launch of the Cybertruck. At the same time, several other automakers such as General Motors and Ford Motor Company have already brought their respective electric pickup trucks like GMC Hummer EV and Ford F-150 Lightning to the market, throwing challenges to Tesla Cybertruck.

First Published Date: 10 Apr 2022, 11:23 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla Tesla Cybertruck Cybertruck electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Ola Electric (centre) has emerged as the second biggest electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India. Ola has pushed Okinawa (right) to third place while Ather Energy (left) is at fifth place.
Top 5 electric two-wheeler brands in India: Ola inches closer to Hero Electric
A staff at a petrol station points to the rising fuel prices as they reach an all-time high, in Kolkata on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
Petrol, diesel prices hiked today after a day's respite. Check new rates
Honda HR-V SUV makes debut with bolder design, to launch later this year.
Honda HR-V SUV makes debut with bolder looks, to launch later this year
Yamaha MT-15 is likely to gain new golden front forks with the latest gen update. (Representational image of international-spec MT15)
Yamaha MT15 V2.0 bookings now open, launch soon
Before you buy car insurance, you need to undertake thorough research to ensure that you are selecting the insurance policy that suits all your needs perfectly.
Tips to Get Discounts on Car Insurance

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

BMW and McLaren may jointly develop electric sportscar platform: Report
BMW and McLaren may jointly develop electric sportscar platform: Report
Electric vehicle retail sales in India witness three-fold jump in FY22: FADA
Electric vehicle retail sales in India witness three-fold jump in FY22: FADA
LEGO builds life-size replica of McLaren Formula One race car
LEGO builds life-size replica of McLaren Formula One race car
Tesla Cybertruck appears at Giga Texas, Musk confirms 2023 production start
Tesla Cybertruck appears at Giga Texas, Musk confirms 2023 production start
Delhi govt to encourage employees to adopt e-two-wheelers through EMI facility
Delhi govt to encourage employees to adopt e-two-wheelers through EMI facility

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city