Tata Nexon EV Max creates record, reaches India's highest motorable road

Tata Nexon EV Max has entered India Book of Records by becoming the first ever electric car to reach Umling La which is the world's highest motorable road. Umling La is located in Ladakh at an altitude of 19,024 Ft., above sea level. A team of expert drivers started the journey from Leh and completed this record on September 18, 2022.

Tata Nexon EV Max: Price and variants

The Nexon EV Max starts at ₹18.34 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹20.04 lakh (ex-showroom). There are three variants of the Nexon EV Max on offer, XZ+, XZ+ Lux and the recently launched Jet Edition.

Tata Nexon EV Max: Driving range, battery and charging time

Tata Motors claim an ARAI-rated driving range of 437 km. The battery capacity is 40.5 kWh and is IP67 rated for water and dust resistant There are two chargers on offer. As standard, there is a 3.3 kW charger that takes 15 hours to charge the battery. An optional 7.2 kW charger is also on offer for which the customer does need to pay extra but it can charge the battery in six hours. The electric SUV also supports 50 kW DC fast charging which can charge the battery pack from 0 to 80 per cent in 56 minutes.

Tata Nexon EV Max: Specs and performance

The Nexon EV Max produces 143 Ps of max power and 250 Nm of peak torque. It is capable of hitting 100 kmph from a standstill in under 10 seconds.

Tata Nexon EV Max: Safety features

In terms of safety features, the Nexon EV Max comes with an Electronic stability program, Traction control, Roll over mitigation, Auto vehicle hold, Hill descent control, Hill ascent control, Brake disc wiping, ABS with EBD, Hydraulic brake fading compensation and much more.

