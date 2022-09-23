HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tata Nexon Ev Max Creates Record, Reaches India's Highest Motorable Road

Tata Nexon EV Max creates record, reaches India's highest motorable road

Tata Nexon EV Max has a claimed driving range of 437 km. The electric motor produces 143 Ps and 250 Nm.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Sep 2022, 13:37 PM
Tata Nexon EV Max parked at Umling La, 
Tata Nexon EV Max parked at Umling La, 
Tata Nexon EV Max parked at Umling La, 
Tata Nexon EV Max parked at Umling La, 

Tata Nexon EV Max has entered India Book of Records by becoming the first ever electric car to reach Umling La which is the world's highest motorable road. Umling La is located in Ladakh at an altitude of 19,024 Ft., above sea level. A team of expert drivers started the journey from Leh and completed this record on September 18, 2022. 

Tata Nexon EV Max: Price and variants

The Nexon EV Max starts at 18.34 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to 20.04 lakh (ex-showroom). There are three variants of the Nexon EV Max on offer, XZ+, XZ+ Lux and the recently launched Jet Edition. 

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.4 kmpl
₹7 - 13.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
 
₹12 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra Xuv400 Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Xuv400 Ev
 
₹14 - 16 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev Prime (HT Auto photo)
Tata  Nexon Ev Prime
30.2 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 312 Km
₹14.99 - 17.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Tata Nexon EV Max: Driving range, battery and charging time

Tata Motors claim an ARAI-rated driving range of 437 km. The battery capacity is 40.5 kWh and is IP67 rated for water and dust resistant There are two chargers on offer. As standard, there is a 3.3 kW charger that takes 15 hours to charge the battery. An optional 7.2 kW charger is also on offer for which the customer does need to pay extra but it can charge the battery in six hours. The electric SUV also supports 50 kW DC fast charging which can charge the battery pack from 0 to 80 per cent in 56 minutes.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

(Also read: Tata Nexon EV, Nexon EV Max prices hiked. Check new price list)

Tata Nexon EV Max: Specs and performance

The Nexon EV Max produces 143 Ps of max power and 250 Nm of peak torque. It is capable of hitting 100 kmph from a standstill in under 10 seconds. 

Tata Nexon EV Max: Safety features

In terms of safety features, the Nexon EV Max comes with an Electronic stability program, Traction control, Roll over mitigation, Auto vehicle hold, Hill descent control, Hill ascent control, Brake disc wiping, ABS with EBD, Hydraulic brake fading compensation and much more. 

 

First Published Date: 23 Sep 2022, 12:49 PM IST
TAGS: Tata Nexon EV Max Electric vehicles
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Screengrab taken from the video posted on Twitter by Delhi Police. 
Delhi Police shares viral video to underline why helmet is your best buddy
Delage D12 gets a V12 engine for power source.
This hybrid hypercar is influenced by both F1 racer and fighter jet
Kia Carens is the latest model from the Koreans in the Indian market.
Kia, Hyundai dominate FADA Dealer Satisfaction Study 2022. Check top 10
Massive fire broke out at a Benelli and Isuzu showroom in Guwahati, which left several cars and bikes worth in crores completely charred. 
Isuzu cars, Benelli bikes worth crores charred after showroom fire in Guwahati
Shellios Technolabs, a start-up by Amit Pathak who began working on the helmet in 2016.
This Made-in-India helmet is a wearable air purifier, gets USB slot

Trending this Week

The Mercedes E-Class hearse is able to maintain room for both front and back seat passengers as well as a 2,800 mm casket deck.
Queen Elizabeth II: The Mercedes E-Class hearse that carried the coffin
The remains of the Mercedes GLC that carried Cyrus Mistry and three others before crashing in Palghar two weeks ago. The accident, which killed Mistry and another person, has given rise to road safety debates as well as force authorities to come with stricter rules.
Strictly enforce traffic rules to reduce accidents: Mercedes after Mistry death
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder (in blue) and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara are the latest mid-size SUVs in the market.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Key comparisons
Volvo XC90 launched in India at ₹94.90 lakh.
Volvo completes petrol hybrid lineup in India with XC40, XC90 facelifts
Despite being manufactured by the same automaker, both Maruti Suzuki Celerio and Maruti Suzuki WagonR come priced very aggressively against each other.
Maruti Suzuki Celerio vs Maruti Suzuki WagonR: Affordable siblings

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Pothole woes: High courts pull up Mumbai, Bengaluru civic bodies for negligence
Pothole woes: High courts pull up Mumbai, Bengaluru civic bodies for negligence
Audi RS Q e-tron E2 finishes its first endurance test
Audi RS Q e-tron E2 finishes its first endurance test
Tata Nexon EV Max creates record, reaches India's highest motorable road
Tata Nexon EV Max creates record, reaches India's highest motorable road
Price holds key for Maruti Grand Vitara, rival to Creta, Seltos, HyRyder
Price holds key for Maruti Grand Vitara, rival to Creta, Seltos, HyRyder
Own Hyundai, Kia car? Report claims it's easier to steal as thieves can hack key
Own Hyundai, Kia car? Report claims it's easier to steal as thieves can hack key

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city