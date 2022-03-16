HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tata Nexon Ev, India's Best Selling Electric Car, Receives Price Hike

Tata Nexon EV, India's best-selling electric car, receives price hike

Tata Motors has increased the prices of Nexon EV across all its variants. The price hike kicks in with immediate effect as the carmaker has updated the price list officially on its website.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Mar 2022, 03:13 PM
Tata Nexon EV, India's best-selling electric car, receives price hike across all variants.
Tata Nexon EV, India's best-selling electric car, receives price hike across all variants.
Tata Nexon EV, India's best-selling electric car, receives price hike across all variants.
Tata Nexon EV, India's best-selling electric car, receives price hike across all variants.

Tata Motors has increased the price of India's best-selling electric car Nexon EV. The prices of the Nexon EV have been increased across all the existing variants by 25,000. Tata Motors currently offers the Nexon EV in as many as five variants.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹ 13.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Safari (HT Auto photo)
Tata Safari
1956 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹ 14.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹ 11.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹ 21 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mg Zs Ev 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev 2022
Electric | Automatic
₹ 21.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

These include the XM, XZ Plus, XZ Plus Luxury, Dark XZ Plus and the Dark XZ Plus Luxury variants. The price of Tata Nexon EVs, which used to start at 14.29 lakh (ex-showroom), will now be available from 14.54 lakh (ex-showroom).

According to the latest price hike, the cost of the top-spec trim - the Tata Nexon EV Dark XZ Plus Luxury variant - has gone up to 17.15 lakh (ex-showroom). It earlier used to cost less than 17 lakh.

Tata Motors has not shared any official reason behind the price hike yet. Earlier this year, Tata had hiked prices of some of its models marginally. It had cited rising input costs as the reason behind the increase in prices.

Tata Nexon EV variantsOld price (in ex-showroom)New price (in ex-showroom)
XM14.29 lakh14.54 lakh
XZ Plus15.70 lakh15.95 lakh
XZ Plus LUX16.70 lakh16.95 lakh
Dark XZ Plus16.04 lakh16.29 lakh
Dark XZ Plus LUX16.90 lakh17.15 lakh

Tata Nexon EV is instrumental behind the carmaker's meteoric rise in the four-wheeler electric vehicle segment in India. Tata Motors, which sold over 2,250 units of electric cars last month, has a staggering market share of more than 96 percent mostly thanks to the success of Nexon EVs. Earlier in January this year, the carmaker had announced that it has clocked more than 13,500 units of Nexon EV in India since its launch two years ago.

Tata Motors recently launched the Dark Edition of the Nexon EV, called Nexon Dark. Besides the Dark Edition, which has two trims, Nexon EV is available in another three variants in India.

Tata Motors offers Nexon EV with a 30.2 kWh battery pack which helps it have a driving range of 312 kms without recharge. The car touches 100 kmph in 9.14 seconds. It has 127 bhp on offer and 245 Nm of torque.

Tata Nexon EV can be charged up to 80 percent within an hour when using a DC fast charger. However, it takes up to 8.30 hours to replenish from 10 percent to 90 percent when using a regular home charger.

First Published Date: 16 Mar 2022, 03:13 PM IST
TAGS: Nexon Nexon EV Tata Nexon EV Tata Nexon Tata Motors Electric car Electric vehicle EVs
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Google enters into a multi-year deal with McLaren F1 team
Google enters into a multi-year deal with McLaren F1 team
SUVs to drive Indian UV market share to grow to 53% by FY26: Report
SUVs to drive Indian UV market share to grow to 53% by FY26: Report
In pics: Aston Martin V12 Vantage promises more downforce with a revised design
In pics: Aston Martin V12 Vantage promises more downforce with a revised design
BMW foresees 15 electric cars to be in production in 2022
BMW foresees 15 electric cars to be in production in 2022
Aston Martin V12 Vantage returns one last time, promises more power
Aston Martin V12 Vantage returns one last time, promises more power

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city