HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tata Motors Likely To Unveil New Ev Tomorrow: What To Expect

Tata Motors likely to unveil new EV tomorrow: What to expect

Tata Motors could launch the Altroz EV or a longer range version of Nexon EV.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Written By : Mainak Das
| Updated on: 28 Apr 2022, 03:58 PM
Tata Motors is aiming to increase its market share in the electric car segment with the new EV.
Tata Motors is aiming to increase its market share in the electric car segment with the new EV.
Tata Motors is aiming to increase its market share in the electric car segment with the new EV.
Tata Motors is aiming to increase its market share in the electric car segment with the new EV.

Tata Motors on Friday is expected to unveil a new electric car that would be the next model from the homegrown carmaker after Nexon EV and Tigor EV in the bulging segment. The event comes only three weeks after the automaker took the wraps off its electric SUV concept Curvv. The automaker is touting the Friday event as a new paradigm but the company is tight-lipped about the details of the model is likely to unveil.

The upcoming electric car could be the updated Nexon Ev with a larger battery pack and more power. It could be the all-electric version of its premium hatchback Altroz as well, that the automaker already showcased in a concept form.

The homegrown car brand currently holds 90 per cent of the Indian electric car market. Moreover, it has promised to launch 10 new electric vehicles over the next five years. Whatever the upcoming electric car is, with its introduction, the automaker will be able to further strengthen its grip on the Indian electric car space. Also, with this, Tata Motors will be able to increase its edge over its rivals in the segment including MG Motor, Hyundai, and Mahindra.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹ 13.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹ 11.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Altroz Ev
₹ 12 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Safari (HT Auto photo)
Tata Safari
1956 cc | Diesel | Manual | 16.14 kmpl
₹ 14.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Tata Nexon EV with updated range

Tata Motors is working on a longer-range version of the Nexon EV. It is expected to come promising 450 km range on a single charge and is likely to get a 6.6 kW AC charger as well. The updated version of the electric SUV is expected to get a larger 40 kWh battery pack with an upgraded electric motor.

In terms of design, the updated Nexon EV is expected to remain the same as the outgoing model. However, it could come with a couple of minor updates on the exterior and inside the cabin as well.

Tata Altroz EV

Tata Motors showcased a pre-production concept of Altroz EV at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. It was displayed at the 2020 Indian Auto Expo as well and drew pretty good attention. The production model could arrive the same as the ICE variant. However, there would be some design elements like blue strips on the bumper and blue accents on wheels to signify its electric powertrain.

The electric premium hatchback could come being positioned between Nexon EV and Tigor EV. It could offer around 300 km range on a single charge. Also, expect it to get Ziptron technology and a fast-charging system as well.

First Published Date: 28 Apr 2022, 03:58 PM IST
TAGS: Tata Tata Motors electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

The new updates on the Yamaha Crosser include the use of an all-new LED headlamp at the front along with a fully digital instrument console.
2023 Yamaha Crosser launched as affordable rival to Hero XPulse 200
On the outside, the BN125 borrows several design cues from the TNT 302, however, comes out as a whole different offering altogether.
KTM 125 rivalling Benelli BN125 launched: Key highlights
Tata Motors delivers 101 Nexon EV and Tigor EV to customers in a day.
Tata Motors delivers 101 Nexon EV and Tigor EV to customers in a day
Tata Harrier
Tata cars become expensive in India, new prices effective from today
Rajamouli’s car (left) came finished in a shade of Fusion Red with a black roof. 
RRR Director Rajamouli brings home Volvo XC40 compact luxury SUV

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Tata Motors likely to unveil new EV tomorrow: What to expect
Tata Motors likely to unveil new EV tomorrow: What to expect
India-made Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF250 to launch in Malaysia next year
India-made Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF250 to launch in Malaysia next year
Toyota Kirloskar Motor sells 20 lakh cars in India
Toyota Kirloskar Motor sells 20 lakh cars in India
TVS Ntorq 125 XT variant likely to launch soon, gets teased
TVS Ntorq 125 XT variant likely to launch soon, gets teased
Volkswagen design chief imagines ID. Buzz based electric pickup truck
Volkswagen design chief imagines ID. Buzz based electric pickup truck

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city