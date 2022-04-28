Tata Motors likely to unveil new EV tomorrow: What to expect

Tata Motors on Friday is expected to unveil a new electric car that would be the next model from the homegrown carmaker after Nexon EV and Tigor EV in the bulging segment. The event comes only three weeks after the automaker took the wraps off its electric SUV concept Curvv. The automaker is touting the Friday event as a new paradigm but the company is tight-lipped about the details of the model is likely to unveil.

The upcoming electric car could be the updated Nexon Ev with a larger battery pack and more power. It could be the all-electric version of its premium hatchback Altroz as well, that the automaker already showcased in a concept form.

The homegrown car brand currently holds 90 per cent of the Indian electric car market. Moreover, it has promised to launch 10 new electric vehicles over the next five years. Whatever the upcoming electric car is, with its introduction, the automaker will be able to further strengthen its grip on the Indian electric car space. Also, with this, Tata Motors will be able to increase its edge over its rivals in the segment including MG Motor, Hyundai, and Mahindra.

Tata Nexon EV with updated range

Tata Motors is working on a longer-range version of the Nexon EV. It is expected to come promising 450 km range on a single charge and is likely to get a 6.6 kW AC charger as well. The updated version of the electric SUV is expected to get a larger 40 kWh battery pack with an upgraded electric motor.

In terms of design, the updated Nexon EV is expected to remain the same as the outgoing model. However, it could come with a couple of minor updates on the exterior and inside the cabin as well.

Tata Altroz EV

Tata Motors showcased a pre-production concept of Altroz EV at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. It was displayed at the 2020 Indian Auto Expo as well and drew pretty good attention. The production model could arrive the same as the ICE variant. However, there would be some design elements like blue strips on the bumper and blue accents on wheels to signify its electric powertrain.

The electric premium hatchback could come being positioned between Nexon EV and Tigor EV. It could offer around 300 km range on a single charge. Also, expect it to get Ziptron technology and a fast-charging system as well.

