Skoda Enyaq RS slides into Guinness Record book for longest continuous ice drift

Skoda Auto is known to set new records with its offerings and the company has set its first world record for the year with its first-ever electric SUV, the Enyaq. The automaker recently headed to Sweden to claim the record for the longest continuous drift on ice and managed to do so in the top-spec Skoda Enyaq RS.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 01 Feb 2023, 18:23 PM
The Skoda Enyaq RS was completely stock and completed the drift in 15 minutes and 58 seconds
The longest continuous drift on ice was set by Evo magazine's Richard Meaden, wherein the motoring journalist managed to go sideways for 7.35 km on the frozen Stortjärnen lake. The Guinness World Record took 15 minutes and 58 seconds to complete on a circle with a 60-metre diameter. The Enyaq RS drifted the circle 39 times reaching a peak speed of 48.67 kmph while the lowest velocity was 31.64 kmph.

Also Read : Skoda Enyaq iV electric SUV confirmed for India, to arrive in next fiscal

The Skoda Enyaq RS was fitted with special Michelin studded tyres for better traction in ice. The EV set a new record covering a distance of 7.35 km
Skoda says the Enyaq RS to set the new record was complete stock, save for the Michelin Däckproffsen front and rear Nokian Hakkapelitta studded tyres wrapped around the stock 20-inch alloy wheels. The studded tyres provided better traction.

The Skoda Enyaq RS managed to beat the previous record set in China by Wang Dongjang in a Subaru WRX who completed a continuous drift on ice for 6.22 km. The automaker's team spent a total of 18 hours of drifting across five days in sub-zero temperatures to achieve the new record. The automaker says that the Enyaq technically registered two Guinness records to its name. One being the "Longest Continuous Vehicle Drift on Ice" and "Longest Continuous Vehicle Drift on Ice (electric car)".

First Published Date: 01 Feb 2023, 18:23 PM IST
TAGS: Skoda Enyaq RS Skoda Enyaq Skoda Auto Skoda Guinness Record
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tesla owner Philip Benassi is seen at a charging station in Jessheim, southeast Norway. He has experienced range anxiety on cold winter days, but like other Norwegians, he's learned to cope.
Arctic cold is no sweat for electric cars in Norway. Here is why
Is US President Joe Biden (L) guilty of ignoring Elon Musk-led Tesla in US push for EVs?
Elon Musk vs Joe Biden? The curious case of brushing cold shoulders
Toyota Motor has widened its gap with Volkswagen Group as the world's top carmaker.
Toyota keeps crown as world's top carmaker for third straight year
File photo used for representational purpose.
Over nine lakh government vehicles to retire from Indian roads. Here is why
File photo of Andrew Flintoff
Former cricketer Andrew Flintoff takes a break from driving after horror crash
