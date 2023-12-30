Simple One electric scooter base variant discontinued. Check out the new price

Copyright © HT Media Limited
By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 30 Dec 2023, 11:54 AM
The Simple One electric scooter is now listed from 1.58 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru) onwards on the company website w
...
The Simple One electric scooter is now available only in the top variant with the 750W charger

Just days after introducing the Dot One, its most affordable electric scooter, Simple One has silently dropped the base variant on the One e-scooter. The Simple One is the company’s flagship offering and was launched earlier this year priced at 1.45 lakh for the base variant, going up to 1.58 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru) for the top-spec trim. However, the base trim is not visible on the website anymore.

Instead, the Simple One electric scooter is now listed from 1.58 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru) onwards. The big difference between the two variants was the chargers available. While the base variant got a standard charge, the top trim was equipped with the 750W charger and will be only available with the same from now on.

Also Read : Simple Dot One launched at 1.40 lakh, pre-bookings to open from 27th January.

The move seems to have been made to create a better distinction between the Dot One and One e-scooters. While the Dot One was originally announced at an introductory price of 1 lakh for customers with existing bookings, it was quickly revised to 1.40 lakh for new customers. All prices are ex-showroom, Bengaluru. This made for a bare minimum price difference between the Dot One and One base variant.

The Simple Dot One and One now have a price difference of 18,000

The Simple One is fairly loaded and powered by an 8.5 kW (11.3 bhp) motor with 72 Nm of peak torque. The electric offering gets a top speed of 105 kmph while the 5 kWh battery (fixed + removable) pack offers a range of 212 km on a single charge. The feature list is extensive with all-LED lighting, a TFT touchscreen display with smartphone connectivity, multiple riding modes, OTA updates and speakers.

The Simple One is equipped with telescopic forks at the front and a vertically-stacked monoshock at the rear while braking performance comes from a 200 mm front and 190 mm rear disc brake. The One is available in six colours - Brazen Black, Namma Red, Azure Blue, Grace White, Brazen X, and Light X. It takes on the Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X, Bajaj Chetak and the like in the segment. However, deliveries remain a point of concern with not enough e-scooters reaching customers since the launch.

