Simple Energy trademarks Dot One nameplate. More affordable e-scooters incoming

Bengaluru-based start-up Simple Energy has trademarked ‘Dot One’ and ‘Simple Dot One’ nameplates in India hinting at two new electric scooters in the works. The two new e-scooters will most likely be variants of each other with a few differences. Sources suggest the upcoming Simple Dot One and Dot One e-scooters will be positioned below the Simple One , launched earlier this year. The upcoming offerings will take on the newly-launched Ather 450S, Ola S1 Air and TVS iQube in the segment.

The Simple Dot One and Dot One e-scooters are expected to arrive as early as October with a range of about 180 km on a single charge. The company is likely to use the same platform as the One but plonk a smaller battery and fewer features to make it more cost-effective.

Prices for the Simple One start at ₹ 1.45 lakh, going up to ₹ 1.58 lakh (ex-showroom Bengaluru after subsidy). The new models will undercut this pricing

Currently, the Simple One is priced from ₹1.45 lakh (ex-showroom, after FAME II subsidy) onwards, which positions itself at the premium end of the electric scooter segment. Do note that the One was originally announced with an asking price of ₹1.10 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the revision in FAME II subsidies meant the pricing witnessed a significant price bump, much like the rest of the competition.

The more affordable Simple Dot One and Dot One aim to make the e-scooter more accessible. At present, the One e-scooter comes equipped with an 8.5 kW (11.3 bhp) electric motor with a continuous power output of 4.5 kW (6 bhp) and a peak torque of 72 Nm. The model can sprint from 0-40 kmph in 2.77 seconds with a top speed of 105 kmph, which makes it one of the fastest scooters in its class.

The Simple Dot One will be produced at the company's facility in Tamil Nadu and is likely to share its underpinnings with the One e-scooter

The Simple One gets a claimed range of 212 km on a single charge from its 5 kWh battery pack. The charging time will also differ, should the model not get fast charging. The Simple Dot One and Dot One will be built at the company’s facility in Shoolagiri, Tamil Nadu, with an annual production capacity of 10 lakh units. At the time of launch, Simple Energy said that it had over 1 lakh bookings for the One e-scooter, and the numbers should increase further when the Dot One hits the market. The start-up has begun deliveries of the One only in Bengaluru so far, while other cities should get the model in the coming months.

