Revolution in pizza delivery? Dominos to soon use this e-bike with built-in oven

Going where no pizza has gone before. That is what Dominos is promising for the future as it gets set to introduce a new lineup of electric bikes that would be tasked to deliver your pizza hotter and fresher than ever before. While the funky e-bike makes use of battery power to make way to your home fast, there is also a fan-forced built-in oven that is claimed to keep the dish inside at its tastiest best.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Nov 2023, 10:30 AM
The dbx electric cycle promises to accelerate pizza delivery times while keeping the ordered items piping hot.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd (DPE) claims that the e-bike will ensure even faster delivery and could be a gamechanger in congested cities where traffic snarls may not always make it easy to delivery fast food, fast. Called the dxb, the e-bike stands on 20-inch street tyres and boasts of a downtube-integrated battery. There is also a wide rear-wheel stand on which the oven is mounted. “Our new e-bike concept is a testament to our dedication to delivering not only great-tasting pizzas, but also making a positive difference for our people, customers, food, communities and, of course, our environment," said Marika Stegmeijer, Domino’s Group Chief Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Officer.

Although still in concept form, this dxb electric cycle for pizza delivery may soon become a reality in select markets across the world.

The pizza company has not officially informed when it would start deploying the dxb for deliveries but it is mighty excited at the prospect. “Stabilised by space-age suspension that cuts g-forces by an incredible 67 percent, the chance of turbulence for your pizza is zero – arriving at your door exactly as it was lovingly hand-made in store," the company claimed in a press note.

But while Dominos is present all across the globe, the dxb won't be a common sight in many markets. Not even in the home base of the US. The e-bike will eventually be deployed in DPE markets which includes Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, The Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, Taiwan, Malaysia, Singapore and Cambodia.

First Published Date: 16 Nov 2023, 10:26 AM IST
TAGS: electric cycle electric bike EV electric vehicle

