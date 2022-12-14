Pravaig Defy EV will be the first Indian car to be offered with a carbon package

Bengaluru-based automobile manufacturer, Pravaig Dynamics has showcased their first electric SUV for the Indian market. It is called Defy and is priced at ₹39.50 lakh (ex-showroom), the electric SUV is slated to enter the manufacturing phase in the second quarter of 2023. So, as of now, only bookings have been opened. Now, Pravaig Dynamics has revealed that they will be offering the Defy with a full carbon package. As of now, it is not known whether Pravaig Dynamics will be using original carbon fibre or what the pricing would be like.

In the pictures, shared by Pravaig Dynamics, it can be seen that the whole exterior of the Defy electric SUV is finished in carbon fibre. If this is real carbon fibre and not just a hydro dip then the weight of the body panels would have decreased significantly. Technically, this should also help in increasing the driving range of the Defy.

Also Read : India's Pravaig unveils Defy electric SUV. Check out all features

Speaking of the range, Pravaig Dynamics claim a driving range of 500 km on a single charge. The manufacturer claims that Defy has a top speed of 210 kmph and it can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 4.9 seconds.

The battery pack has a capacity of 90.2. kWh and it can be topped up to 80 per cent in 30 minutes. The powertrain puts out 402 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 620 Nm. All this power is sent to all four wheels so there is an all-wheel drive system on offer. Pravaig is claiming that the battery pack should last 2,50,000 km.

Apart from the carbon fibre finish, Pravaig Dynamics will offer Defy in 11 different paint schemes. There is Bordeaux, Lithium, Emperor Purple, Siachen Blue, Hindigo, Moon Gray, Haldi Yellow, 5.56 Green, Shani Black, Kaziranga Green and Vermillion Red.

First Published Date: