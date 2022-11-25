India's Pravaig unveils Defy electric SUV. Check out all features

Pravaig Dynamics on Friday launched its much-anticipated all-electric SUV Pravaig Defy, which comes promising over 500 km range on a single charge and a 210 kmph top speed as well. Priced at ₹39.50 lakh, the SUV is slated to enter manufacturing in the second quarter of 2023. Bookings for the all-electric SUV have been opened by the automaker.

The EV is claimed to be capable of sprinting 0-100 kmph in 4.9 seconds. The car is also claimed to have a wide range of exciting advanced technologies. It gets a rapid charging technology that allows 0-80 per cent top-up for the 90.2 kWh battery in just 30 minutes. The electric SUV's powertrain can churn out 402 bhp of peak power and 620 Nm of peak torque. Power will be sent to all four wheels through a dedicated all-wheel-drive system. Pravaig also claims the car's battery is capable of lasting 250,000 km.

Besides the power-packed performance that it promises, the Pravaig Defy electric SUV comes with an eye-catching design. Another interesting promise the carmaker has made is that it will come with 11 different exterior colour options. The design of the car looks muscular and sharp.

This car gets muscular front fenders and crisp character lines. Instead of conventional door handles, they integrate into the body, giving the EV a fluid look. A fully blackened glass panel and roof, along with the dual-tone theme, give the car a premium appearance. It runs on sporty-looking black alloy wheels that come with contrasting yellow brake callipers. It sports a flat-roof design that slopes towards the back for better aerodynamic efficiency. Moving to the back, the SUV sports a compact rear windshield, a prominent roof spoiler, and a crafted muscular tailgate. What's most eye-catching is the sleek LED taillight that runs through the width of the car. The rear bumper is slightly raked and gets a faux diffuser as well.

Inside the cabin, the Pravaig Defy is claimed to get a host of connectivity options and advanced features that will enhance its premium appeal further. The car gets a Devialet sound system, a 15.6-inch display, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, an air filter, and ultra-fast media streaming. It also features captain seats that can be electrically adjusted. The cabin is claimed to offer 1,050 mm of headroom and 1,215 mm of legroom to the occupants. The cabin materials of the SUV are claimed to have been developed from recycled pet bottles. The automaker claims that it will come with ADAS features.

