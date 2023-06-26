Porsche Macan EV teased, looks inspired by Taycan EV. Details here

Porsche has teased its upcoming Macan EV, which is going to be the second pure electric car from the German luxury automaker under the Volkswagen Group when it launches in 2024. The teaser image was shown through an official sketch released as part of the automaker's collaboration with the Austrian shipyard Frauscher. Interestingly, the Austrian company is working on its all-electric 28.4-foot-long sports boat, which will use the same powertrain as the upcoming Porsche Macan EV.

Test mules of the Porsche Macan EV have been already spotted multiple times. However, the new teaser image shows the upcoming electric car in a completely different light than those prototypes. It looks more sleek and is highly influenced by the Porsche Taycan EV, the car brand's first-ever electric car. The teaser image shows the new crossover from the side and as it looks, the rear profile seems to be much more raked than it is on the outgoing internal combustion engine-powered model, resembling the rear profiles of the Panamera and Taycan. The taillights too look similar to those of the Taycan EV. The Macan EV seems to come with the sleek red LED strip that runs across the width of the car, a design element visible in the Taycan EV and in a wide range of other modern cars.

Also Read : A full-blown Porsche electric SUV in offing for 2027, to sit above Cayenne

Watch: Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo EV pushed to the limits on sand and snow

The design sketch doesn't reveal anything about the front profile or the interior of the upcoming Macan EV. However, expect the EV to carry sharp and sleek LED headlamps and a Taycan-influenced front profile. Inside the cabin, expect a wide range of advanced technology-aided features along with a spacious and comfortable feel to be on offer.

Speaking about the specification of the Porsche Macan EV, this car will be underpinned by the new PPE architecture, which is a dedicated EV platform and uses 800-volt technology. This EV platform is capable of housing a 100 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. However, the power and torque output of the car along with the range of the EV is still a mystery. Expect it to churn out 603 hp of peak power and 1,000 Nm of peak torque.

First Published Date: