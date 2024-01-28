Porsche launched its second all-electric car in India

Published Jan 28, 2024

Porsche Macan EV comes as the brand's first all-electric SUV

Porsche Macan EV is available in two options: Macan 4 and Macan Turbo

Porsche launched the Macan Turbo in India at 1.65 crore (ex-showroom)

Joining the Porsche Taycan, the Macan Turbo looks similar to the standard SUV, but there are distinctive styling elements as well

Coupe like Macan Turbo gets four-point LED DRLs, split LED headlamps, frameless doors, connected rear LED bar, 22-inch alloy wheels

Built on the 800-volt Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture, Macan Turbo SUV gets power from a 100 kWh battery pack

The Macan Turbo promises up to 591 km range

The all-new luxury electric SUV can be charged from 10-80% in about 21 minutes using a 270 kW DC fast charger

Thanks to a dual-motor powertrain, Porsche Macan Turbo electric SUV produces 630 bhp peak power and 1,130 Nm maximum torque

The electric SUV can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds
