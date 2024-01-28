Porsche Macan EV comes as the brand's first all-electric SUV
Porsche Macan EV is available in two options: Macan 4 and Macan Turbo
Porsche launched the Macan Turbo in India at ₹1.65 crore (ex-showroom)
Joining the Porsche Taycan, the Macan Turbo looks similar to the standard SUV, but there are distinctive styling elements as well
Coupe like Macan Turbo gets four-point LED DRLs, split LED headlamps, frameless doors, connected rear LED bar, 22-inch alloy wheels
Built on the 800-volt Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture, Macan Turbo SUV gets power from a 100 kWh battery pack
The Macan Turbo promises up to 591 km range
The all-new luxury electric SUV can be charged from 10-80% in about 21 minutes using a 270 kW DC fast charger
Thanks to a dual-motor powertrain, Porsche Macan Turbo electric SUV produces 630 bhp peak power and 1,130 Nm maximum torque
The electric SUV can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds