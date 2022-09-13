HT Auto
Peugeot e-308 and e-308 SW revealed: Will launch in mid-2023

Peugeot e-308 and e-308 SW are based on the ICE version of the 308. The claimed driving range according to the WLTP cycle is 400 km.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Sep 2022, 21:06 PM
Peugeot e-308 is a hatchback whereas the e-308 SW is an estate. 
Peugeot has unveiled two new electric vehicles that are based on the 308. The vehicles are Peugeot e-308 which is a hatchback and e-308 SW which is an estate. The manufacturer says that this is the first time that they have made a first EV estate. The platform for the new electric vehicles is the same one as the ICE-powered 308. So, it is the EMP2 platform. 

The electric motors put out 156 bhp of max power and 260 Nm of peak torque. The battery pack measures 54 kWh out of which 51 kWh can be used and it is rated for 12.7 kWh/100 km efficiency. The battery runs on a 400 volts system and has a claimed WLTP driving range of 400 km. As of now, Peugeot offers the 308 with 180 bhp and 225 bhp plug-in hybrids and internal combustion versions. Peugeot E-308 and E-308 SW will be offered in two variants, Allure and GT. The manufacturer will launch both vehicles in mid-2023.

There are four driving modes on offer, Eco, Normal and Sport. There is an additional ‘Brake’ mode which enables one pedal driving. So, when the driver takes his foot off the accelerator, the regenerative braking kicks in and starts putting electricity back into the battery. 

Peugeot offers a standard three-phase charger that has a rating of 11 kW. If the person can find a 100 kW public charging port, the battery can go from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in less than 25 minutes. To plan the journey, users can use Free2Move e-solutions.

There is a heated steering wheel, a 3-dimensional digital head-up display which is configurable, a 10-inch touchscreen and connected car technology through the MyPeugeot application. Other things on offer are LED headlamps with Matrix technology and LED Daytime Running Lamps in a fang shape.

 

First Published Date: 13 Sep 2022, 21:06 PM IST
