Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Over 17,000 Volvo Xc40 To Be Recalled. Here's Why?

Over 17,000 Volvo XC40 to be recalled. Here's why?

By: HT Auto
Updated on: 17 Jan 2024, 17:18 PM
Follow us on:
Volvo released the XC40 Recharge in India in July 2022, and it is presently priced at ₹57.9 lakh (ex-showroom). The e-SUV is powered by a 78kWh batte
...
Volvo released the XC40 Recharge in India in July 2022, and it is presently priced at ₹57.9 lakh (ex-showroom). The e-SUV is powered by a 78kWh battery and propelled by two motors installed at each axle, delivering 408hp and 660Nm of torque. (HT Auto/ Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

Volvo has issued a recall for more than 17,000 XC40 cars in the United States because one of the turn signals may not work. Volvo issued the recall notice through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) stating that a diagnostic misdetection of a short to ground on the left-hand rear indicator might render it inoperable. Drivers will be advised of the problem via a malfunction warning on the instrument cluster.

The recall involves 14,409 automobiles. These XC40s were made between October 13, 2022 and December 20, 2023. Aptiv Deutschland is the supplier of the central electronic module software.

The Swedish corporation first became aware of a potential issue in November 2023, when it received a complaint from the United States showing problems with the left rear turn signal. An investigation was initiated, and the decision to issue a recall was announced earlier this month. Volvo has received four reports of vehicles with inoperable turn signals caused by the central electrical module software. There have been no reported injuries or crashes as a result of the fault.

Volvo will notify owners of the recall on February 28, 2024, and ask them to take their car to a shop where the software in the central electronic module will be updated. An over-the-air software upgrade will also be available at a later date.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Volvo XC40 Recharge
78Kwh 180 kmph 418
₹ 55.90 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Kia EV6
77.4 kWh 192 kmph 708 km
₹ 59.95 - 64.95 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Lexus NX
2494.0 Multiple Both
₹ 64.90 - 71.60 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
MG eHS
16.6 kWh 210 Kmph 52 Km
₹ 45 - 55 Lakhs
View Details
BMW iX1
66.4 KWh 180 Kmph 440 Km
₹ 66.90 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Volvo C40 Recharge
78 kWh 180 Kmph 530 Km
₹ 61.25 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

Also watch: Volvo XC40 Recharge electric SUV: First Drive Review

Volvo released the XC40 Recharge in India in July 2022, and it is presently priced at 57.9 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in the 'Twin' trim level, the e-SUV is powered by a 78kWh battery and propelled by two motors installed at each axle, delivering 408 bhp and 660 Nm of torque.

First Published Date: 17 Jan 2024, 17:18 PM IST
TAGS: Volvo XC40 Recharge Volvo Volvo XC40 Recharge Electric vehicle EV
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS