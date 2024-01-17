Over 17,000 Volvo XC40 to be recalled. Here's why?

Volvo has issued a recall for more than 17,000 XC40 cars in the United States because one of the turn signals may not work. Volvo issued the recall notice through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) stating that a diagnostic misdetection of a short to ground on the left-hand rear indicator might render it inoperable. Drivers will be advised of the problem via a malfunction warning on the instrument cluster.

The recall involves 14,409 automobiles. These XC40s were made between October 13, 2022 and December 20, 2023. Aptiv Deutschland is the supplier of the central electronic module software.

The Swedish corporation first became aware of a potential issue in November 2023, when it received a complaint from the United States showing problems with the left rear turn signal. An investigation was initiated, and the decision to issue a recall was announced earlier this month. Volvo has received four reports of vehicles with inoperable turn signals caused by the central electrical module software. There have been no reported injuries or crashes as a result of the fault.

Volvo will notify owners of the recall on February 28, 2024, and ask them to take their car to a shop where the software in the central electronic module will be updated. An over-the-air software upgrade will also be available at a later date.

Volvo released the XC40 Recharge in India in July 2022, and it is presently priced at ₹57.9 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in the 'Twin' trim level, the e-SUV is powered by a 78kWh battery and propelled by two motors installed at each axle, delivering 408 bhp and 660 Nm of torque.

