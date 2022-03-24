Over 10 lakh EVs registered, 1742 public charging stations operational: Gadkari

A total of 10,60,707 electric vehicles have been registered in India till last week, while a total of 1,742 public EV charging stations are operational in the country, said Minister for Road Transport and Highway Nitin Gadkari in Parliament. He also said that electric vehicle charging stations will be provided by the developer on national highways across India as part of the wayside amenities.

"The number of electric vehicles in the country, as per Vahan 4 data as on March 19, is 10,60,707, and a total of 1,742 Public Charging Stations (PCS), as per Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), are operational in the country as on March 21, 2022," Gadkari said in Parliament in a written reply. He also said that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has already awarded 39 such facilities for development.

Replying to another question, Gadkari said that a total of 816 toll plazas are operational on national highways across India as of 21st March 2022. According to him, Rajasthan (122), Uttar Pradesh (90) and Madhya Pradesh (77) have the maximum number of toll plazas.

Meanwhile, he also said that the government is making sure there won't be multiple toll plazas within a 60 km radius on national highways. Gadkari said that in case there are multiple toll plazas within a 60 km radius on national highways, the MoRTH will make sure only one toll plaza will be operational. Such a step is expected to reduce the tax burden from motorists and it would also reduce the travelling time by minimizing toll plaza congestions.

Speaking about the policy regarding winding up of a toll plaza, Gadkari said that as per National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008, in case of Public-Private Partnership (PPP) projects, after completion of the concession period, the user fee is collected by the central government at reduced rates of 40 per cent. In the case of public-funded projects, the user fee rates are to be reduced to 40 per cent after recovery of the capital cost of the project, the minister said.

