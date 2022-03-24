HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Over 10 Lakh Evs Registered, 1742 Public Charging Stations Operational: Gadkari

Over 10 lakh EVs registered, 1742 public charging stations operational: Gadkari

A total of 10,60,707 electric vehicles have been registered in India till last week, said Nitin Gadkari.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Mar 2022, 05:10 PM
File photo of Nitin Gadkari. (PTI)
File photo of Nitin Gadkari. (PTI)
File photo of Nitin Gadkari. (PTI)
File photo of Nitin Gadkari.

A total of 10,60,707 electric vehicles have been registered in India till last week, while a total of 1,742 public EV charging stations are operational in the country, said Minister for Road Transport and Highway Nitin Gadkari in Parliament. He also said that electric vehicle charging stations will be provided by the developer on national highways across India as part of the wayside amenities.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl|999 cc|Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Carens (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 8.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also Read: Cost of EVs to be at par with petrol, diesel vehicles in two years: Gadkari)

"The number of electric vehicles in the country, as per Vahan 4 data as on March 19, is 10,60,707, and a total of 1,742 Public Charging Stations (PCS), as per Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), are operational in the country as on March 21, 2022," Gadkari said in Parliament in a written reply. He also said that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has already awarded 39 such facilities for development.

Replying to another question, Gadkari said that a total of 816 toll plazas are operational on national highways across India as of 21st March 2022. According to him, Rajasthan (122), Uttar Pradesh (90) and Madhya Pradesh (77) have the maximum number of toll plazas.

 Meanwhile, he also said that the government is making sure there won't be multiple toll plazas within a 60 km radius on national highways. Gadkari said that in case there are multiple toll plazas within a 60 km radius on national highways, the MoRTH will make sure only one toll plaza will be operational. Such a step is expected to reduce the tax burden from motorists and it would also reduce the travelling time by minimizing toll plaza congestions.

Speaking about the policy regarding winding up of a toll plaza, Gadkari said that as per National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008, in case of Public-Private Partnership (PPP) projects, after completion of the concession period, the user fee is collected by the central government at reduced rates of 40 per cent. In the case of public-funded projects, the user fee rates are to be reduced to 40 per cent after recovery of the capital cost of the project, the minister said.

First Published Date: 24 Mar 2022, 05:10 PM IST
TAGS: electric car electric bike electric scooter electric vehicle EV electric mobility Nitin Gadkari MoRTH national highway
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Petrol prices in many parts of the world are at staggeringly high levels.
Oil prices at a record: Per-litre petrol price in India vs major countries
Oben Rorr comes with an eye-catching design.
Oben Rorr electric motorcycle launched at 99,999, promises 200 km range
Triton will be making its electric cars in India.
Tesla rival Triton to set up manufacturing plant in Gujarat
Ola Electric follows a direct-to-home sales and delivery model.
Ola S1 Pro price to be hiked post current purchase window
The 2022 Jupiter 135LC features new bodywork which makes it look sportier.
2022 Yamaha Jupiter 135LC launched: Key highlights

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

US Postal Service bets on electric power, but buys more of conventional vehicles
US Postal Service bets on electric power, but buys more of conventional vehicles
Maruti dismisses concerns on Suzuki directly investing in EV project
Maruti dismisses concerns on Suzuki directly investing in EV project
Delhi govt extends validity of learner's license till May 31: Details here
Delhi govt extends validity of learner's license till May 31: Details here
Over 10 lakh EVs registered, 1742 public charging stations operational: Gadkari
Over 10 lakh EVs registered, 1742 public charging stations operational: Gadkari
Tesla electric vehicles to get two new paint colours at Berlin Gigafactory
Tesla electric vehicles to get two new paint colours at Berlin Gigafactory

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city