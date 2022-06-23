Omega Seiki inaugurates its fourth EV manufacturing plant in Chakan

HT Auto
The new facility of the electric vehicle manufacturer is spread across more than 50,000 square feet area. The facility will have around 250 employees and will have an initial capacity to manufacture 6,000 EVs every year.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Jun 2022, 04:58 PM
Faridabad-based Omega Seiki Mobility has inaugurated its fourth EV manufacturing plant in Chakan
Faridabad-based electric vehicle manufacturer Omega Seiki Mobility has inaugurated its latest integrated manufacturing facility in Chakan, near Pune, in Maharashtra on Thursday. The new integrated manufacturing facility, its fourth overall, has been built at an investment of approximately 40 crore. The EV maker plans to invest another 190 crore in the next three years.

The new facility of the electric vehicle manufacturer is spread across more than 50,000 square feet area. The facility will have around 250 employees. According to Omega Seiki Mobility, the facility will have an initial capacity to manufacture 6,000 EVs every year. The facility will be used to develop and manufacture its entire range of Rage EVs and passenger electric vehicle Stream. The company's three-wheeler electric vehicle range also includes Rage Rapid, Rage Frost and Rage Swap.

The new facility in Chakan is Omega Seiki Mobility's first plant outside its home base Faridabad. The company aims to increase production to up to 30,000 units in the next three years with the help of the new factory. The facility will also play key role to expand the company's global network.

Uday Narang, Chairman of Omega Seiki Mobility, said, “The opening of our fourth manufacturing facility marks another important milestone for Omega Seiki Mobility's commitment to growing our business in India. Our focus continues to be on providing the best-in-class products and customer service to our local and regional customers. At Omega Seiki Mobility, we work on a hub and spoke model as the cost of transportation is very high. We will be launching four more manufacturing facilities in the next 2 years." Narang also said that the company already has bookings for more than 50,000 cargo electric three-wheelers.

First Published Date: 23 Jun 2022, 04:58 PM IST
TAGS: Omega Seiki Mobility EVs Electric vehicle
