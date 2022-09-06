HT Auto
Ola to start deliveries of S1 electric scooter from tomorrow

Ola Electric is currently working on new battery technology and they are developing a new electric car also.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Sep 2022, 13:37 PM
The design of the S1 electric scooter is identical to the S1 Pro. 
Ola Electric opened the purchase window for their new S1 electric scooters on September 1st and they will start deliveries of the early reservers from September 7th. The price of Ola S1 starts at 99,000 (ex-showroom), it is necessary to note that this price is introductory and might change in the future. The S1 is the second product under Ola Electric, it sits below the S1 Pro which was launched last year.

Ola Electric has already sold 70,0000 units of S1 Pro and has received 10,000 bookings of the S1. The manufacturer is also working on more future products which include a new battery and an electric car that they have teased. They are planning to set up a new gigafactory to manufacture battery cells. Ola Electric has also partnered with StoreDot which is an Israeli based company that has pioneered extreme fast charging. Their cells can go from 0 to 100 per cent in just five minutes.

The first Ola Electric Hypercharger
The S1 comes with a 3 kWh battery pack, there are three riding modes on offer. There is Eco, Normal and Sports mode. In Eco, the riding range is 128 km, in Normal, the riding range drops to 101 km and in Sport mode, the riding range is 90 km. The claimed top speed of the Ola S1 is 95 kmph.

Cosmetically, the S1 looks identical to the S1 Pro. The only difference is in the badging and some features. The S1 is offered in five paint schemes, There is Neo Mint, Jet Black, Porcelain White, Liquid Silver and Coral Glam.

The S1 misses out on cruise control and Hyper mode. It still runs on Move OS 2 and has features like a 7-inch touchscreen through which you can control the scooter.

When compared, the S1 Pro comes with a 4 kWh battery pack. It has an Ola True range of 170 km whereas S1 has an Ola True range of 128 km. The charging time for the S1 is 5 hours whereas S1 Pro takes 6 hours and 30 minutes to get fully charged. The top speed of the S1 Pro is 116 kmph and it has quicker acceleration times also.

 

