Ola S1X launched in three variants: Price, features, range compared

Ola Electric recently held its event and announced several new products along with software and future products. The manufacturer also launched its most affordable electric scooter in the Indian market. It is called the S1X and is being offered in three variants. Here are all the differences between the three variants.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Aug 2023, 12:43 PM
Ola Electric offers the S1X with two battery pack options. The S1X+ gets only one battery pack.
Ola Electric offers the S1X with two battery pack options. The S1X+ gets only one battery pack.

Ola S1X and S1X+: Battery and range

The S1X is being sold in two battery sizes. There are 3 kWh and 2 kWh. On the other hand, the S1X+ comes only with a 3 kWh battery pack. The S1X 2 kWh has a claimed range of 91 km whereas the S1X 3 kWh and S1X+ have a claimed range of 151 km. Apart from this, the 2 kWh version also gets a slower 350 W charger as compared to the 500 W charger that is offered on the other two scooters.

Ola S1X and S1X+: Motor

The motor on all three electric scooters is the same. It has a rated output of 6 kW or 8.04 bhp. However, the top speed of the scooters is slightly different. The S1X 3 kWh and S1X+ have a top speed of 90 kmph whereas the S1X 2 kWh has a top speed of 85 kmph. As of now, it is not known why the S1X 2 kWh's top speed is less.

Ola Electric S1 (HT Auto photo)
Ola S1X and S1X+: Features

There are differences between the features as well between the S1X and S1X+. The S1X being the more affordable one comes with a 3.5-inch segmented display, a physical key to unlock the scooter and without any connectivity. The S1X+ comes with a larger 5-inch segmented display, keyless unlock and smart connectivity.

Ola S1X and S1X+: Colour schemes

The S1X will be offered in seven colour schemes, some of which look quite funky. On the other hand, the S1X+ gets only four colour schemes.

Also Read : Ola Electric announces MoveOS 4 with new features. Check it out

Ola S1X and S1X+: Price and deliveries

Ola S1X+ has an introductory pricing of 99,999 and after August 21st, the prices will be increased to 1,09,999. The S1X 3 kWh costs 89,999 whereas the S1X 2 kWh is priced at 79,999. After 21st August, the prices will be increased to 99,999 and 89,999 respectively.

The deliveries will start at the end of September for the S1X+ whereas the deliveries of the S1X will start by the end of December.

First Published Date: 16 Aug 2023, 12:43 PM IST
