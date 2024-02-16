Ola S1 Pro, S1 Air & S1 X+ prices reduced by up to 25,000. Check new prices

Ola Electric has announced that they will be dropping the prices of their electric scooters for the month of February. The prices have been dropped by up to ₹25,000 on the S1 Pro, S1 Air and S1 X+. They are now priced at ₹1.30 lakh, ₹1.05 lakh and ₹85,000. All prices are ex-showroom.

This is not the first time that Ola Electric has announced a price drop. In January, the brand offered flat ₹20,000 off on S1 X+ whereas the S1 Pro and S1 Air were being offered with a free extended warranty of ₹6,999 and an exchange bonus of up to ₹3,000.

Buyers were also offered a discount of up to ₹5,000 on a few credit cards. Finance options included zero down payment, no cost EMI, zero processing fee and interest rates at 7.99 per cent.

Ola Electric has also recently launched an 8-year/80,000 km warranty on the battery pack of the S1 Air and S1 Pro electric scooters. The manufacturer will also offer an extended warranty of one lakh km for an additional ₹5,000, while there's a 1.25 lakh km extended warranty option is available for ₹12,500.

The brand is also working on electric motorcycles which are supposed to come out later this year. However, as of now, it is not confirmed which one will launch first. Ola Electric showcased four motorcycles - Diamondhead, Adventure, Cruiser and Roadster.

Ola Electric also launched the fourth iteration of its software called MoveOS 4. It has added a few features and made improvements to the scooter as well. MoveOS 4 update will also offer safety features like tamper alert, Hill Hold and Hill descent control. Among other key feature updates are garage mode, faster hypercharging, improved regeneration, profile controls, Care Mood, Concert mode, increased range and improved proximity unlock. Ola will also introduce a new Ride Journal feature that will show average speed, battery usage, range, regen, efficiency, money saved and distance covered.

