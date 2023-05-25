HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles This Electric Scooter Has A Range Of 110 Km And Costs The Same As The Ola S1 Pro

This electric scooter has a range of 110 km and is priced at 1.25 lakh

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer, RunR Mobility has unveiled their new electric scooter which is called HS EV. It is priced between 1.25 lakh and 1.30 lakh. These prices are ex-showroom and before subsidy. The manufacturer will offer the electric scooter in five colour schemes - White, Black, Grey, Red and Green. What is different with the HS EV is its battery system.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 May 2023, 10:16 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The electric scooter has a top speed of 70 kmph.
The electric scooter has a top speed of 70 kmph.

RunR Mobility is using 60 V 40 AH Li-on liquid-cooled wire bounded batteries for the electric scooter. The battery management system or BMS is artcan-based and the claimed range is 110 km on a full charge. The electric scooter has a top speed of 70 kmph and a 1.5 kW BLDC motor.

The HS EV does look quite good. It has a neo-retro design. The headlamp has a small tube-like lighting element and LED tail lamps. The turn indicators are placed on the front apron. The seat has a flat design and there is a simple grab rail at the rear. Apart from this, there are alloy wheels on offer as well.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Avon E Star (HT Auto photo)
Avon E Star
₹60,000 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Prevail Electric Elite (HT Auto photo)
Prevail Electric Elite
₹1.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Prevail Electric Finesse (HT Auto photo)
Prevail Electric Finesse
₹99,999 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Prevail Electric Wolfury (HT Auto photo)
Prevail Electric Wolfury
₹89,999 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Merico Electric Merico Eagle-100(6.0) (HT Auto photo)
Merico Electric Merico Eagle-100(6.0)
₹49,781 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Techo Electra Emerge (HT Auto photo)
Techo Electra Emerge
₹68,106 - 74,047 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Also Read : This electric scooter comes with 140 km of range and costs less than Ola S1 Pro

In terms of features, there is a digital screen that shows vital information to the rider, anti-theft vehicle locators, remote fleet management and Over The Air or OTA updates.

"The RunR HS EV represents a significant leap forward in the electric scooter market," Commenting on the launch, Mr Setul Shah, Founder of RunR Mobility said, "We take immense pride in introducing this innovative and sustainable solution that not only offers a convenient and affordable mode of transport but also actively reduces carbon emissions, contributing to greener cities and a brighter future. With its exceptional performance, striking design, and innovative features, we believe that RunR HS EV will revolutionize the electric vehicle experience and pave the path for a cleaner and more sustainable world."

First Published Date: 25 May 2023, 10:16 AM IST
TAGS: RunR Mobility electric vehicles electric scooter EV
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
51% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 298 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
67% OFF
ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Universal Long Arm, Windshield for Smartphones - Black
Rs. 329 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city