Ola S1 Gerua Edition re-launched due to high demand, 5 new colours announced

Ola Electric has re-launched the S1 and S1 Pro Gerua Edition in the country. First launched last year, the saffron colour was available in limited numbers but has now been re-introduced owing to strong customer demand, the company said. Furthermore, Ola has added five new colour options on the S1 and S1 Pro taking the total colours on the palette to 11.

The five new colours on the Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro include Marshmallow, Millennial Pink, Anthracite Grey, Midnight Blue and Matt Black. The new colours arrive barely a month after Move OS3 OTA update was launched for the e-scooter with over 50 improvements. There’s no price hike for the Gerua Edition or the new colour options.

Interestingly, the announcement comes on the same day as the rollout of the updated Ather 450X Gen 3, which also received four new colours - Salt Green, Cosmic Black, Nardo Grey and True Red. It also received software updates, new accessories, a new seat; extended warranty and more.The company did not announce a price hike either.

Anshul Khandelwal, CMO, Ola Electric said, “Ola’s rise to the top of the chart has been achieved by making EVs desirable, accessible and affordable to customers. Based on the feedback from our community, we are bringing back the ‘Gerua’ edition to both our variants and are also making Ola S1 available in all 11 colour palettes, which make our scooters an even more exciting proposition."

Ola Electric has been leading the sales chart in the premium electric scooter segment. The company clocked the highest numbers for the fourth consecutive month crossing the 20,000 mark since October last year. The company hit the 100,000th production milestone in November last year, while the electric two-wheeler managed to cumulatively sell over 150,000 units in CY2022. The manufacturer has also been rapidly expanding its dealer network with over 100 experience centres. The target is to have 200 such centres across the country by March 2022.

