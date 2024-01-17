Ola Electric's MoveOS 4 update to launch tomorrow. What to expect

Ola Electric will launch the MoveOS 4 software update on its electric scooters tomorrow (January 18). India's largest electric two-wheeler manufacturer had revealed most of the details about its upcoming software update last year. It was introduced in a beta version in 2023. The official launch has now been slated for this week. The new version of the operating system brings in new features and improvements to existing features.

Some of the biggest update MoveOS 4 will offer in terms of features is the introduction of Ola Maps. It will enable features like ‘Find my scooter’ and ‘Share location from app’. MoveOS 4 update will also offer safety features like tamper alert, Hill Hold and Hill descent control. Among other key feature updates are garage mode, faster hypercharging, improved regeneration, profile controls, Care Mood, Concert mode, increased range and improved proximity unlock. Ola will also introduce a new Ride Journal feature that will show average speed, battery usage, range, regen, efficiency, money saved and distance covered.

MoveOS 4 software update will allow Ola customers to enable biometric app lock. It will require the rider to use face or finger to open the application. Ola will also be offering application widgets and cruise control in Eco riding mode. Other features that will come with the MoveOS 4 are personalised proximity, auto turn indicator cut-off, new trip meters, headphone control for music and call, take-me-home lights and favourite contacts.

The interface in the MoveOS 4 update will also get updated with features such as dark mode, OTA update, regen setting, call setting and vacation mode. Another big feature that will be added to the scooter is a tamper alert which will alert the owner and people that the scooter is being tampered.

Ola Electric currently sells three electric scooters in India. Besides the S1 Pro, Ola recently introduced the S1 Air and S1 X electric scooters for customers. The EV maker recently hit a major production milestone of manufacturing four lakh units. It is the fastest electric two-wheeler manufacturer to hit the landmark in less than three years. Ola currently holds a market share of 40 per cent in the electric two-wheeler segment.

