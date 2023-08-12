Ola Electric to unveil MoveOS 4 and electric motorcycle on 15th August

Ola Electric has announced that they will be unveiling the MoveOS 4 on 15th August. So, it is expected that the update will be officially rolled out to the customers before the year ends. Apart from this, Bhavish Aggarwal, co-founder of Ola Electric has teased a picture. It seems like a silhouette of an electric motorcycle.

MoveOS 4 will bring new features to the Ola S1 range of electric scooters. One feature that could be introduced with the MoveOS 4 is the Concert mode which is expected to be an extension of the Party mode. In the Party mode, the electric scooter's lights sync up to the song that is playing through its scooters. It could be expected that in Concert mode, the lights and the music will be coordinated between multiple scooters.

Apart from this, Ola Electric could add more moods to the scooter. Moods are basically different home screens for digital display. The scooter changes the acceleration sound based on which mode the rider has selected. As of now, there are three mood options with light, auto and dark options.

MoveOS 4. Coming on Customer Day.#EndICEagePart1 #OlaCustomerDay2023 pic.twitter.com/tZocane87G — Ola Electric (@OlaElectric) August 11, 2023

A few months back, Ola's founder and CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal also confirmed that the company is working on maps. They will be called Ola Maps and the company's electric scooter will probably use them for navigation in the future. With the help of new maps, Ola Electric might introduce a feature like Ather Trip Planner which basically lets the rider plan a trip by showing where he or she would need to charge to reach the destination with enough charge.

Then there is the electric motorcycle. Under the sheets, it looks quite sporty with a huge tank and a sharp tail at the rear. The design does look similar to the KTM RC series of motorcycles. However, it is expected that this will only be in the pre-production or concept stage. Ola Electric has been benchmarking quite a lot of motorcycles to develop their motorcycle.

