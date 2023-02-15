Ola Electric announces 500 experience centres by March 2023

Ola Electric has announced that the company will open 500 experience centres across the country by March 2023. The electric two-wheeler maker currently has over 200 experience centres operational pan India and aims to expand its presence even further. It’s noteworthy to know that Ola Electric doubled down on expanding its centres after originally choosing an online-only D2C business model.

The switch came amidst a staggered start for the brand after first unveiling the Ola S1 electric scooter. With production and delivery delays, product issues and repeated fire incidents throughout the previous year, the manufacturer chose to bring the brand to the customers via a brick-and-mortar setup. Do note that bookings and payments still take place online.

Speaking on the expansion, Anshul Khandelwal, CMO - Ola Electric said, “Since their inception, Ola Experience Centres have turned out to be a great move for us at Ola Electric. The introduction of these physical touch points across the country has brought us much closer to our consumers than ever before and I believe that their contribution to S1 becoming India’s bestselling EV 2W cannot be overstated. These company-owned and operated centres not only allow EV enthusiasts to explore and buy our products and get their vehicles serviced but also act as a great platform for us to delve deeper into the minds of our customers and continually improve our products and services. The rapid proliferation of these centres in tier III and IV cities will help us realise the true potential of India’s ever-growing EV market."

The Ola S1 electric scooter range was recently expanded with the addition of a low range 2 kWh battery option

Ola says that about 80 per cent of the company’s customers today live within a 20 km radius of its experience centre. The centre also brings all services under one roof including test rides, product information, purchase assistance, financing options and more. The centres also double up as a one-stop shop for post-sales care and service of the brand’s electric scooter range.

Ola Electric recently expanded its portfolio further bringing in newer variants of the S1 Air and S1 electric scooters. The models are now powered by 2 kWh, 3 kWh and 4 kWh battery packs. The manufacturer began accepting reservations for the S1 Air at ₹999. Deliveries for the new Ola S1 2 kWh variant are set to begin in March this year, while that for the S1 Air will begin in July.

Ola also teased its upcoming range of electric motorcycles that are expected to arrive next year. The company is most likely working on different body styles, all of which could use familiar underpinnings. It needs to be seen if Ola will replicate the same 11 kW mid-drive motor from the S1 range on the upcoming e-bikes. Furthermore, the company is working on an electric car that could be launched by 2025.

