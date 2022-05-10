Mercedes-Benz teases Vision AMG EV concept, unveiling on May 19

German luxury car brand Mercedes-Benz's chief design officer Gorden Wagener has teased the upcoming Vision AMG EV concept on his Instagram page. Slated to be unveiled on May 19, the Vision AMG EV concept claims to come as an all-electric performance show car. This comes after Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Kallenius hinted that a production version of the Vision AMG concept will be launched in 2025.

Speaking about the AMG Vision EV concept, the teaser images only reveals the silhouette performance-focused EV concept. It gets a pointy front profile along with a sleek and sloping roofline. An arched line forms the rear fenders, and the angular elements for the tail section match the sharp corner on the nose of the car. The teaser image doesn't reveal any further detail about the car's visual appearance. However, from the overall look, it is expected to come with a suave sports coupe styling.

As the automaker's performance division hints, this electric performance car will come showcasing what could be brought by AMG with a futuristic powertrain technology. The Vision AMG EV concept will be based on a dedicated electric architecture, revealed Mercedes-Benz CEO.

The Vision AMG EV is expected to come as the automaker's performance-focused division's next standalone model after the One hypercar, which is slated to start deliveries sometime this year to the limited number of 275 consumers, who have already booked the car.

Speaking about the Mercedes-AMG One, it draws energy from a 1.6-litre turbocharged V6 engine paired with four electric motors to churn out more than 1,000 hp power. Mercedes-AMG is yet to disclose the powertrain's total output. The hypercar is expected to sprint to 0-200 kmph run in less than six seconds and achieve a top speed of 350 kmph. AMG is also working on high-performance variants of Mercedes EQ-branded electric cars.

