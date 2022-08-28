Mercedes-Benz planning an EQE Shooting Brake, to slot between sedan and SUV

Mercedes-Benz is reportedly planning to launch a shooting brake variant of the EQE SUV, which would be positioned between the EQE sedan and the upcoming EQE SUV. German magazine Auto Bild has reported that the luxury car brand is working on a sleeker wagon variant. However, the automaker itself is yet to confirm the development of a shooting brake-styled version of EQE.

Mercedes-Benz is currently readying the EQE SUV for launch on October 16. The EQE sedan has already been introduced. The RWD EQE 350+ produces 288 hp and has 659 km of range (WLTP). Meanwhile, the AWD EQE 500 has a 402 hp output and is capable of 0-100 kmph in around 4.5-5 seconds. There are two AMG versions of the EQE: the 476 hp EQE 43 and the 678 hp EQE 53. The latter is capable of 0-100 kmph in just 3.2 seconds and is expected to be the only AMG EQE offered in North America.

Mercedes-Benz is aiming to launch a massive product offensive under its dedicated electric vehicle wing EQ. The shooting brake version of the EQE could play a crucial role in that strategy.

Speaking about the EQE, this electric version of the E-Class comes bridging the gap between the most expensive SUVs in the EQ portfolio and the most affordable models as well. At 288 hp, the EQE is not the fastest electric car from the German auto major. However, compared to the conventional fuel-powered E-Class ICE variant, it is a bit faster. The internal combustion engine-powered E-Class churns out 255 hp of peak power. The EQE takes 30 minutes to be charged using DC fast charging technology.

