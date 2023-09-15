Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV launching as the brand's third EV in India: Live updates

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Mercedes-Benz is all set to launch its third electric car in India in the form of the EQE, which will join the EQS sedan and EQB SUV in the automaker's product lineup in the country. Upon launch, the Mercedes-Benz EQE electric SUV will strengthen the German luxury car brand's position in the Indian luxury electric vehicle market further. Also, it will challenge rivals such as Audi Q8 e-tron and BMW iX in the electric luxury SUV segment. The all-new EQE is underpinned by the automaker's EVA (electric vehicle architecture), which also houses the EQE sedan globally. The automaker has already introduced the electric SUV in the global market and India has become the latest country to join the list of the markets.
Check all the live and latest updates here from the launch event of the Mercedes-Benz EQE electric SUV.
Visually, the Mercedes-Benz EQE electric SUV incorporates the same design philosophy as the other EQ models in the brand's lineup. This includes a star-studded glossy black panel in place of a conventional grille, aero-optimised alloy wheels, sleek LED DRLs running across the front profile, and swooping surfaces for better aerodynamics. The AMG variants come featuring some aggressive styling elements including the Panamericana grille, revised bumpers and different alloy wheels.
Mercedes-Benz India has already revealed in August this year that the automaker is gearing up to launch three to four new electric cars in the country over the next 12 to 18 months. The all-new EQE SUV comes as the first of them. Besides this, there are three more electric cars are expected to launch in India over the next one and a half years. However, the car brand has not revealed what will be those models. Considering the fact that the internal combustion engine-powered GLC has tasted pretty good success in the country and has become one of the leading revenue churners for the brand here, Mercedes-Benz may bring the pure electric version of the SUV, the EQC.
Mercedes-Benz aims for 25% of car sales in India to be electric vehicles in the next three years. This will mark a substantial increase from the current figures of 3-4%. The already launched two models EQS sedan and EQB SUV along with the to-be-launched EQE SUV come as key parts of that strategy. Besides these electric cars, the luxury automaker may bring other EVs to India in the future. Globally, the automaker sells a range of electric cars which include the EQA SUV, EQC SUV, EQV van and EQE sedan, along with the models that are available in the Indian market.
It is yet to be known if the Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV will be brought to India as a completely built unit (CBU) or will be manufactured locally. The manufacturing strategy will impact the pricing of this electric SUV. The SUV will directly compete with rivals like the BMW iX and Audi Q8 e-tron, which was launched in India a few days ago. Both the luxury electric SUVs come priced well over ₹1 crore. Expect the upcoming Mercedes-Benz EQE to come priced similarly as well. The other two EVs sold by Mercedes-Benz in India, EQB and EQS come available at a starting price of ₹77.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹1.59 crore (ex-showroom), respectively.
Mercedes-Benz aims to strengthen its position further in the Indian luxury electric car market, where it already launched the EQS sedan and EQB SUV. With the launch of the EQE electric SUV, the automaker will have a three-product strong lineup in India, further strengthening the German luxury car brand's position against its rivals like Audi, BMW and Volvo, who also have launched their respective EVs in the country.