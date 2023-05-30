HT Auto
World Environment Week: Get Matter Aera e-bike with benefits up to 50,000

Ahmedabad-based electric vehicle maker Matter on Tuesday announced that the Aera electric geared motorcycle is being offered with benefits up to 50,000 during the World Environment Week. The offer includes price benefit worth 30,000 and a complimentary Matter Care package worth 20,000. The offer will be available until June 5, i.e., the World Environment Day.

Matter Aera
Post this, prices of both Matter Aera 5000 and 5000 Plus will be hiked by 30,000 each as the company will incorporate the amendment made in the FAME II subsidies. From June 6 onwards, Aera 5000 will be priced at 1,73,999 and Aera 5000 Plus will be priced at 1,83,999. Thus, those who book the e-bike till June 5 will get it at older pricing.

During the offer period, customers can also book their Aera electric bikes by paying a nominal token amount of just 999. The bike can be booked from all over the country via the company's website, Flipkart and OtoCapital. Deliveries to begin from September this year.

Matter Aera is the country's first geared electric bike with four-speed hyper-shift gears. The company claims that it gives a mileage of 25 paise per kilometres by delivering 0 to 60 kmph in under six seconds. The bike comes equipped with a liquid-cooled battery and powertrain that helps in heat management and improves the performance and life of the battery as well as the powertrain.

The electric bike promises a range of 125 kilometres on a single charge with a 5-amp onboard charging system. Riders benefit from Internet-enabled connected features and a 7-inch touch screen. “Green mobility will play a critical role in helping India achieve its net zero goals, setting new benchmarks, and showcasing how technology enables efficient services and solutions," said Mohal Lalbhai, Founder and Group CEO.

First Published Date: 30 May 2023, 16:27 PM IST
