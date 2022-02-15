Mahindra readying three electric SUVs: What we know so far

Mahindra on 11th February teased its upcoming electric car fleet, which will comprise three electric SUVs, as the teaser image revealed. Designed at the Mahindra Advanced Design Studio in the UK, the teaser image under the caption Born Electric shows the upcoming Mahindra pure electric SUVs that will be unveiled in July this year.

(Also Read: Mahindra teases upcoming electric cars ahead of unveiling its EV roadmap in July)

While the image revealed little about the upcoming electric SUVs, more details about these EVs would be revealed gradually. Meanwhile, here are what we know so far about these upcoming electric cars.

LED headlamp

All three battery-electric SUVs will come with LED headlamps in C shape. The silhouette of the SUVs that have been revealed in the teaser image also indicates that they would come with a bold and chunky flat face. While all the three electric SUVs will come with C-shaped LED daytime running lights, the styling of those will be slightly different from each other. They will also come with an LED strip connecting them.

LED taillight

All the upcoming Mahindra electric SUVs will come with full-width sleek LED strips connecting the slim LED taillights. Just like the front fascia, the rear profile of the SUV too will come with a flat and clean surface.

SUVs for different buyers

All the three electric SUVs will come available in different shapes and are meant for different segments. While there will be a compact SUV, a midsize SUV will be also there. Another one will be a coupe SUV, which would target the premium segment buyers. The compact SUV on the other hand would compete with Tata Nexon EV and target entry-level consumers. The compact SUV would be the all-electric variant of XUV300. The coupe SUV on the other hand could be the concept model the automaker showcased at the 2016 Delhi Auto Expo.

First Published Date: