HT Auto
Home Cars Mahindra teases upcoming electric cars ahead of unveiling its EV roadmap in July

Mahindra teases upcoming electric cars ahead of unveiling its EV roadmap in July

Earlier this week, Mahindra had announced that it will reveal its EV plans for India soon and that it will launch the fully electric XUV300 SUV in the second half of next year.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Feb 2022, 09:35 AM
Mahindra teased three concept models as the first of its fully-electric models for India.
Mahindra teased three concept models as the first of its fully-electric models for India.

Mahindra and Mahindra is all set to unveil its electric vehicle plans for India soon. Ahead of announcing the EV roadmap, the carmaker has teased three EV concept models, all of which appear to be SUVs.

Mahindra shared a teaser video, showcasing the three cars, with a note that says, "Welcome to a reimagined world of Born Electric vehicles.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹ 11.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹ 13.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹ 21 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹ 23.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt
1198 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.66 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra E2o-plus (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra E2o-plus
Electric | Automatic
₹ 7.34 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

Electrifying presence and Exhilarating performance brought to you by Mahindra's team of global designers, engineers and experts. Starting today, Mahindra reveals their Born Electric Vision. Coming soon, July 2022."

The teaser video, which has been shared on Mahindra's social media handles, show all three cars in a silhouette, with only its headlight and taillight units prominently visible. There is a clear indication of the design language as well which suggests the Mahindra electric vehicles will look different from the existing ICE models.

(Also read: Mahindra XUV300 electric SUV launch date announced, to reveal full EV plan soon)

The upcoming Mahindra electric cars were showcased as part of the carmaker's Born Electric Vision - a new platform which will offer its entire EV portfolio. The man behind designing these concept vehicles is Pratap Bose, who have been instrumental in changing how new generation Tata Motors cars look like. The Mahindra EV concepts are going to be developed at the carmaker's new Mahindra Advanced Design Europe (MADE) studio in the UK.

The teaser video comes a day after the carmaker announced that it will reveal its EV plans for India in coming days. It also said that a fully electric version of its popular XUV300 SUV will be launched in the second half of next year.

(Also read: Tata, Mahindra, Hyundai selected under Centre’s PLI scheme, Maruti misses out)

Mahindra has announced that it will invest around 3,000 crore to develop its electric vehicles. It also said that it will convert as many as four SUVs in its ICE portfolio into electric cars in future. While XUV300 could be one the four, the other three showcased in the teaser video could well be XUV700, KUV100 and Bolero or Scorpio. However, full details about the new EV concepts will be known in coming days.

First Published Date: 12 Feb 2022, 09:35 AM IST
TAGS: Mahindra Mahindra and Mahindra Mahindra Electric Electric car Electric Vehicle EVs
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Mercedes-Benz cars become more profitable than ever amid global chip crisis
Mercedes-Benz cars become more profitable than ever amid global chip crisis
In Pics: 2022 Yezdi Adventure, Scrambler and Roadster reviewed
In Pics: 2022 Yezdi Adventure, Scrambler and Roadster reviewed
Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric SUV gets its first facelift a year after debut
Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric SUV gets its first facelift a year after debut
KTM 1290 Super Duke-based Brabus 1300R breaks cover
KTM 1290 Super Duke-based Brabus 1300R breaks cover
Bajaj Dominar range gets a price hike in India
Bajaj Dominar range gets a price hike in India

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city