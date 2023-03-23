HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Mahindra Delivers 400 Units Of The Xuv400 Electric Suv On Gudi Padwa

Mahindra delivers 400 units of the XUV400 electric SUV on Gudi Padwa

Mahindra has commenced deliveries of the XUV400 in the country and 400 examples of the electric SUV were handed over to customers on the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa. The Mahindra XUV400 is the brand’s first electric SUV to go on sale and deliveries have begun for the long-range EL variant that promises a range of 456 km (claimed) on a single charge.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Mar 2023, 16:00 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV is priced from ₹15.99 lakh to ₹18.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
Mahindra XUV400 has been unveiled to the world as an all-electric passenger vehicle. Essentially based on the XUV300 sub-compact SUV, this EV is longer and is free from emissions.
The XUV400 measures 4,200 mm in length, is 1,821 mm wide and stands 1,634 mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 2,600 mm.
While it does look largely similar to the XUV300, the Mahindra XUV400 has several design updates on its exterior profile.
XUV400 gets a closed grille with the new Twin Peaks logo in the middle and in a shade of bronze. The headlight unit with the DRLs have been largely carried forward.
The front fog lamp housing is now bigger and there are more bronze elemental additions here and on the side and roof. The windows, character lines and the 16-inch alloy wheels are near identical to the XUV300.
From the rear too, the XUV400 is nearly identical to look at as the XUV300, apart from a slight redesign touch to the tail lights.
The charging socket is located on the front left side of the Mahindra XUV400.
The Mahindra XUV400 gets a 39.4 kWh battery pack which is IP67 certified for protection against water and dust.
A look at the dashboard layout inside the XUV400.
The seven-inch infotainment screen could have been slightly bigger while the layout of the buttons are a bit mundane. Ford EcoSport, anyone?
There is generous space for the rear-seat passengers inside the XUV400. The increase in overall length helps the XUV400 offer more comfort than what one gets inside the XUV300.
Cargo space inside the Mahindra XUV400 is also generous.
On the move, Mahindra XUV400 is a sprinter and claims to accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in 8.3 seconds. It has three drive modes - Fun, Fast and Fearless.
Mahindra claims a per-charge range of 456 kms but in real world conditions, this figure is likely to be lesser as is the case with all EVs. Using a 7.2 kW AC charger, the XUV400 can be charged to full in around 6.5 hours. This is just 50 minutes if a 50 kW DC fast charger is used.
XUV400 is looking at making petrol pump stations obsolete for its customers. The official launch of the EV - pricing, bookings and deliveries - will take place from January of 2023 onwards.
The Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV is priced from ₹15.99 lakh to ₹18.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
View all Images
Mahindra XUV400 has been unveiled to the world as an all-electric passenger vehicle. Essentially based on the XUV300 sub-compact SUV, this EV is longer and is free from emissions.
1/15
Mahindra XUV400 has been unveiled to the world as an all-electric passenger vehicle. Essentially based on the XUV300 sub-compact SUV, this EV is longer and is free from emissions.
The XUV400 measures 4,200 mm in length, is 1,821 mm wide and stands 1,634 mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 2,600 mm.
2/15
The XUV400 measures 4,200 mm in length, is 1,821 mm wide and stands 1,634 mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 2,600 mm.
While it does look largely similar to the XUV300, the Mahindra XUV400 has several design updates on its exterior profile.
3/15
While it does look largely similar to the XUV300, the Mahindra XUV400 has several design updates on its exterior profile.
XUV400 gets a closed grille with the new Twin Peaks logo in the middle and in a shade of bronze. The headlight unit with the DRLs have been largely carried forward.
4/15
XUV400 gets a closed grille with the new Twin Peaks logo in the middle and in a shade of bronze. The headlight unit with the DRLs have been largely carried forward.
The front fog lamp housing is now bigger and there are more bronze elemental additions here and on the side and roof. The windows, character lines and the 16-inch alloy wheels are near identical to the XUV300.
5/15
The front fog lamp housing is now bigger and there are more bronze elemental additions here and on the side and roof. The windows, character lines and the 16-inch alloy wheels are near identical to the XUV300.
From the rear too, the XUV400 is nearly identical to look at as the XUV300, apart from a slight redesign touch to the tail lights.
6/15
From the rear too, the XUV400 is nearly identical to look at as the XUV300, apart from a slight redesign touch to the tail lights.
The charging socket is located on the front left side of the Mahindra XUV400.
7/15
The charging socket is located on the front left side of the Mahindra XUV400.
The Mahindra XUV400 gets a 39.4 kWh battery pack which is IP67 certified for protection against water and dust.
8/15
The Mahindra XUV400 gets a 39.4 kWh battery pack which is IP67 certified for protection against water and dust.
A look at the dashboard layout inside the XUV400.
9/15
A look at the dashboard layout inside the XUV400.
The seven-inch infotainment screen could have been slightly bigger while the layout of the buttons are a bit mundane. Ford EcoSport, anyone?
10/15
The seven-inch infotainment screen could have been slightly bigger while the layout of the buttons are a bit mundane. Ford EcoSport, anyone?
There is generous space for the rear-seat passengers inside the XUV400. The increase in overall length helps the XUV400 offer more comfort than what one gets inside the XUV300.
11/15
There is generous space for the rear-seat passengers inside the XUV400. The increase in overall length helps the XUV400 offer more comfort than what one gets inside the XUV300.
Cargo space inside the Mahindra XUV400 is also generous.
12/15
Cargo space inside the Mahindra XUV400 is also generous.
On the move, Mahindra XUV400 is a sprinter and claims to accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in 8.3 seconds. It has three drive modes - Fun, Fast and Fearless.
13/15
On the move, Mahindra XUV400 is a sprinter and claims to accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in 8.3 seconds. It has three drive modes - Fun, Fast and Fearless.
Mahindra claims a per-charge range of 456 kms but in real world conditions, this figure is likely to be lesser as is the case with all EVs. Using a 7.2 kW AC charger, the XUV400 can be charged to full in around 6.5 hours. This is just 50 minutes if a 50 kW DC fast charger is used.
14/15
Mahindra claims a per-charge range of 456 kms but in real world conditions, this figure is likely to be lesser as is the case with all EVs. Using a 7.2 kW AC charger, the XUV400 can be charged to full in around 6.5 hours. This is just 50 minutes if a 50 kW DC fast charger is used.
XUV400 is looking at making petrol pump stations obsolete for its customers. The official launch of the EV - pricing, bookings and deliveries - will take place from January of 2023 onwards.
15/15
XUV400 is looking at making petrol pump stations obsolete for its customers. The official launch of the EV - pricing, bookings and deliveries - will take place from January of 2023 onwards.

The Mahindra XUV400 arrived earlier this year with introductory prices starting at 15.99 lakh, going up to 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The e-SUV is offered in two variants - EC and EL. The former offers a range of 375 km with a smaller 34.5 kWh battery pack. Meanwhile, the XUV400 EL variant packs a larger 39.4 kWh battery, which translates to more range. Power on both variants comes from a single electric motor tuned for 148 bhp and 310 Nm of peak torque. 0-100 kmph comes up in 8.3 seconds with a top speed of 150 kmph.

Also Read : This exclusive edition Mahindra XUV400 costs 1.75 crore! Here's what's special

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Mahindra Xuv 400 Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv 400 Ev
| Electric | Automatic
₹15.99 - 18.99 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Safari 2023 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Safari 2023
1956 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹16 - 24 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Hyundai Elantra 2022 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Elantra 2022
1999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹16 - 20 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Toyota Innova Crysta (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Toyota Innova Crysta
2694 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹16.26 - 24.99 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Hyundai Alcazar (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Alcazar
1999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 14.5 kmpl
₹16.3 - 20.15 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Isuzu D-max (HT Auto photo)
Isuzu D-max
1898 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹16.98 - 24.49 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The XUV400 has managed to build on the positive momentum that Mahindra SUVs have been garnering in recent years. The automaker announced in February that the electric SUV received over 15,000 bookings, which is impressive indeed. On the feature front, the electric offering comes with a touchscreen infotainment system, six airbags, ESP, a reverse camera with parking sensors, an electric sunroof and more.

The Mahindra XUV400 goes up against the Tata Nexon EV, Hyundai Kona Electric and the MG ZS EV in the segment with the former holding the lion’s share in terms of volume. The auto giant has a fighting chance with the XUV400, which will be their major EV on sale till the INGLO-based electric SUVs start arriving by the end of 2024 under the XUV and BE sub-brands.

Watch: Mahindra XUV400: Key things you should know

While only the EL variants are being delivered currently, Mahindra has already confirmed that the XUV400 EC variants will be handed over to customers from October onwards around the festive season. What needs to be seen is if the XUV400 can hold its sales momentum long after the launch hype fades away.

First Published Date: 23 Mar 2023, 16:00 PM IST
TAGS: Mahindra XUV400 Mahindra XUV400 deliveries gudi padwa gudi padwa 2023 Mahindra
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
23% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 307 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
69% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 399 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city