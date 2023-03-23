Mahindra delivers 400 units of the XUV400 electric SUV on Gudi Padwa

Mahindra has commenced deliveries of the XUV400 in the country and 400 examples of the electric SUV were handed over to customers on the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa. The Mahindra XUV400 is the brand’s first electric SUV to go on sale and deliveries have begun for the long-range EL variant that promises a range of 456 km (claimed) on a single charge.

The Mahindra XUV400 arrived earlier this year with introductory prices starting at ₹15.99 lakh, going up to ₹18.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The e-SUV is offered in two variants - EC and EL. The former offers a range of 375 km with a smaller 34.5 kWh battery pack. Meanwhile, the XUV400 EL variant packs a larger 39.4 kWh battery, which translates to more range. Power on both variants comes from a single electric motor tuned for 148 bhp and 310 Nm of peak torque. 0-100 kmph comes up in 8.3 seconds with a top speed of 150 kmph.

The XUV400 has managed to build on the positive momentum that Mahindra SUVs have been garnering in recent years. The automaker announced in February that the electric SUV received over 15,000 bookings, which is impressive indeed. On the feature front, the electric offering comes with a touchscreen infotainment system, six airbags, ESP, a reverse camera with parking sensors, an electric sunroof and more.

The Mahindra XUV400 goes up against the Tata Nexon EV, Hyundai Kona Electric and the MG ZS EV in the segment with the former holding the lion’s share in terms of volume. The auto giant has a fighting chance with the XUV400, which will be their major EV on sale till the INGLO-based electric SUVs start arriving by the end of 2024 under the XUV and BE sub-brands.

While only the EL variants are being delivered currently, Mahindra has already confirmed that the XUV400 EC variants will be handed over to customers from October onwards around the festive season. What needs to be seen is if the XUV400 can hold its sales momentum long after the launch hype fades away.

