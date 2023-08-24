Lectrix EV launches LXS Moonshine to celebrate Chandrayaan 3's success

Lectrix EV on Thursday announced the introduction of the LXS Moonshine special edition electric scooter, which is based on the standard Lectrix LXS . However, the manufacturer has not revealed the pricing details of the new EV. The electric vehicle startup has claimed that the limited-edition electric scooter has been introduced to commemorate India's historic moon landing on August 23, 2023. The special edition scooter comes carrying the same design as the standard LXS but wears some special livery across the body to make itself distinctive from the regular version.

The Lectrix Moonshine sports a golden emblem, with two arrows facing the sky, which the manufacturer says represents India’s emerging space age. The space age symbol is in fact a modification of Lectrix’s own brand logo. Besides the small changes in appearance, the special edition electric scooter remains the same as the standard version of the LXS.

Mechanically, there is no change. The Lectrix Moonshine promises an 89 km range on a single charge. Powered by a 48-volt advanced lithium-ion battery pack and a 1200-watt electric motor, the electric scooter is capable of running at a top speed of 50 kmph. The Lectrix Moonshine is capable of accelerating 0-25 kmph in five seconds, just like the standard LXS. The battery requires three to four hours to be charged fully.

The Lectrix Moonshine runs on 10-inch front and rear wheels, wrapped with tubeless tyres. For braking duty, it uses drum brakes on both front and rear wheels paired with the combi-braking system (CBS). For suspension duty, the scooter gets telescopic front forks and coil springs at the rear.

Speaking about the launch of the special edition electric scooter, K. Vijaya Kumar, MD and CEO of Lectrix EV said that the Moonshine comes as Lectrix's effort to encourage its customers to set and reach their own personal goals, inspired by India's achievement in the Chandrayaan 3 moon mission.

