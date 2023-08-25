Check out Tata Curvv EV with 500 km of range

Tata is working on launching a new SUV in the Indian market.
The concept version was called Curvv whereas the production-version could be called Frest.
The Curvv will be based on Tata's new Gen2 architecture
The expected range from the electric SUV is between 400 km and 500 km.
Eventually, the internal combustion version of the Curvv will also go on sale in the Indian market.
The coupe SUV features brand's new design philosophy which will debut with the Nexon facelift.
The Curvv will be based on Tata's X1 platform which will be heavily reworked to become EV ready.
The interior will be minimalistic and will feature a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system.