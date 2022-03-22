LA Police hunts for driver who tried flying Tesla Model S, offers $1,000 reward

The LA Police Department has said that the 2018 Tesla Model S was rented and following the jump it smashed into two other vehicles.

Los Angeles Police Department has started searching for the driver who jumped the Tesla Model S and damaged the car severely. The LA Police Department has also announced a $1,000 reward giving information about the driver. The police have said that the stunt with the Tesla Model S was performed on a residential street in the city, which resulted in the vehicle being totalled.

Also, the stunt could have resulted in a major mishap if there were other cars with occupants and pedestrians.

(Watch: This Tesla Model S Plaid tries to fly and reach space, fails miserably)

The LA Police Department has also said that the 2018 Tesla Model S was rented and following the jump at the intersection, it smashed into two other vehicles. Also, the driver abandoned the vehicle and fled after the incident, said police. The LAPD further added that a misdemeanour hit-and-run was completed and detectives will be following up with the renting company. It also said that the LAPD is offering a cash reward to anyone who will be able to provide information that leads to the driver being identified.

The video that showed the Tesla Model S jumping, was posted by YouTuber Alex Choi and took place following a meetup of the Tesla cars. This spot was the exact same one where another Youtuber filmed his Tesla Model X jumping, at a slower speed though.

The latest incident caused severe damage to the rented Tesla Model S. Right after the severe impact, all the airbags went off and the electric sedan's front profile was damaged severely.

Vehicle owners often do some weird activities. However, the Tesla Model S driver who performed the stunt this time was way beyond thinkable.

