A 68 day long festive season in 2023 will begin on August 17 and will be on till November 14
The sales of the cars during the festive season would be buoyed by positive consumer sentiment driven higher demand
Festive season generally contributes to the largest chunk of total vehicle sales every year
August alone is expected to see sales of 3.5 lakh cars across India, believes Maruti Suzuki
Maruti Suzuki hopes this year a total of 40 lakh cars would be sold across India
Expect SUVs and crossovers to contribute largest chunk in festive season car sales
Rising demand for SUVs and crossovers have surpassed demands for hatchbacks and sedans
The festive mood paired with positive consumer sentiment would help boosting sales of SUVs and crossovers further
Both mass market and luxury segments would see spike in sales during festive season