The debate over which is India's best electric scooter has been finally settled. Or at least settled according to Krutrim, an AI tool launched by Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal. Asked to pick the best electric scooter in the country, Krutrim picked Ather 450X Gen 3 over every other model available here, including Ola Electric offerings.

The Krutrim AI chatbot was launched on Tuesday, on the lines of OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini, and claims to comprehend as many as 20 Indian languages. Krutrim had previously showcased its AI models in December of 2023.

A user recently took to Twitter to share screenshots of an interaction in which he asked the Krutrim AI chatbot about India's best electric scooter. While it may have been assumed that the AI chatbot would possibly pick an Ola model, it was Ather 450X that came out on top. “Based on the information provided, the Ather 450X Gen 3 is considered the best eletric scooter in India," the reply read. “It offers a premium experience with its top-notch ride quality, build, and overall performance. The Ather 450X comes with a 3.7 kWh battery, providing a range of 146 kms and can be charged from 0 to 80% in 4 hours and 30 minutes. The top speed of 450X is 90 kmph, going from 0-40 kmph in 3.3 seconds."

The Ather 450X is a direct rival to models like Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube, Hero Vida and of course, the Ola S1 Pro. The Ola S1 Pro, in particular, comes with a 4 kWh battery and claims to have a range of 190 kms per charge with a top speed of 120 kmph. It is the flagship model of Ola Electric.

The price points of both Ola S1 Pro and Ather 450X are similar with the former at ₹1.30 lakh and the Ather model at 1.38 lakh for the version with the smaller 2.9 kWh battery pack. There is also an Ather 450X with 3.7 kWh battery pack that is priced at 1.45 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom and before any eligible subsidies).

