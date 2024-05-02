Kia EV6 facelift teased ahead of global debut, may get bigger battery pack

Korean auto giant Kia is all set to update the EV6 electric SUV soon. The carmaker has released the first set of teasers of the 2025 EV6 model ahead of its global debut which is expected to take place in coming weeks. The new EV6 electric SUV will come with several design changes as revealed through the teasers as well as added features and possibly a larger battery pack to enhance its driving range.

Kia has released two teaser images of the upcoming 2025 EV6 electric SUV, both of them show partial profile of the front and rear. It shows that the headlight and taillight units of the EV6 will be updated with new design. It reflects the new 'Star Map Signature Lighting' look on the new EV6. The LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) will get a wraparound element around the headlight unit. The LED headlight casing is placed lower than the model currently sold. Expect the grille and the bumper to get design tweaks as well

At the rear,Kia will continue to offer connected LED taillights with a refreshed design. It will come with arrow signature at each end. The bumper at the rear is also expected to get fresh design. The EV is also expected to get redesigned alloy wheels.

Changes are also expected on the inside which may include a new infotainment screen, redesigned steering wheel among others. It is also expected to get more safety and comfort features.

Kia has not revealed much details about the upcoming version of the EV6 electric SUV. However, it is expected to get the new 84 kWh battery pack which was introduced in the new Ioniq 5 by Hyundai Motor earlier. The new battery pack is likely to replace the old 77 kWh unit used by Kia in the EV6 globally. Offered in two variants - GT Line and GT Line AWD - the EV6 sold in India offers more than 700 kms of range on a single charge. Expect the new battery to increase the range further.

Kia EV6 electric SUV comes at a starting price of ₹60.95 lakh (ex-showroom) while the top-end version costs ₹65.95 (ex-showroom). The EV6 electric SUV is the first dedicated EV model from the Korean auto giant. It is based on Hyundai Motor Group's EV-only platform E-GMP. First launched in August 2021, the EV6 made its India debut in 2022. It won the Global Performance Car of the Year award at the 2023 World Car Awards.

