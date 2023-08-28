Kia EV5 compact electric SUV debuts in China. Will it come to India?

Kia is planning an EV offensive over the next few years and the EV5 is a key part of that strategy. The South Korean automaker has introduced the Kia EV5 production model in China, which comes as an all-electric alternative to the Kia Sportage. The compact electric SUV is slated to launch in China later this year before being introduced to other markets.

Kia EV5 comes as the latest pure electric SUV from the automaker. It comes based on the same E-CMP architecture that is dedicated to electric vehicles and also underpins the Kia EV6. Kia could bring the EV5 to India but not before 2025.

Speaking about the design of the EV5, it looks nearly identical to the concept version. Also, the Kia EV5 is heavily influenced by the Kia EV9, the large premium electric vehicle also displayed at the Chengdu Motor Show in China. The production-spec Kia EV5 gets 21-inch futuristic wheels, while the inlets integrated within the sharp-looking LED headlamps have been replaced with projector units. The mirrors of the car have grown in size and the bumpers have received minor tweaks compared to the concept. Overall, the Kia EV5 looks like a smaller sibling of the EV9 flagship. The front fascia of the smaller EV is more aggressive with the ‘Tiger face’ treatment.

Dimensionally, Kia EV5 measures 4,615 mm in length and has a 2,750 mm wheelbase. This makes the EV similar to the Kia Sportage and 135 mm shorter than the Tesla Model Y.

The China-spec Kia EV5 will come powered by a single electric motor that is capable of churning out 212 bhp of peak power and 310 Nm of maximum torque. Power will be channelled to the front wheels. The SUV will draw energy from a BYD-sourced Blade lithium iron phosphate battery pack. However, the capacity of the battery pack and the range are yet to be disclosed. Kia said that the specifications of the EV5 will vary depending on the region, which means there would be different specifications for the global market-spec model.

