Joy e-Bike Mihos e-scooter bookings to open on January 22, deliveries in March

Joy e Bike, part of the WardWizard Group, will begin accepting bookings for its new Mihos electric scooter from January 22, 2023. The Joy e-Bike Mihos was launched at the Auto Expo 2023 earlier this month and is available at an introductory price of ₹1.49 lakh (ex-showroom, India) for the first 5,000 customers. Prospective customers can book the e-scooter free of cost either online or at the company’s 600+ showrooms across the country.

WardWizard has also revealed that deliveries for the Mihos e-scooter will begin from March onwards in a phased manner. The company says the Mihos has been designed and developed with Poly DiCycloPentadiene (PDCPD) for additional durability and flexibility. The model also comes with a wide and long seat, while the seat height is an easily accessible 750 mm. The styling is a mix of retro classic lines and a curved body shell.

Also Read : Auto Expo 2023: Joy e-Bike launches Mihos EV at ₹1.49 lakh

Speaking about opening the bookings, Yatin Gupte, Chairman & MD, WardWizard Innovations Mobility, said, “We have received a phenomenal response at Auto Expo for MIHOS. Visitors not only appreciated its retro design but also applauded the (PDCPD) used in making the scooter for additional safety. In response to the positive consumer reaction, we are excited about commencing the online booking of MIHOS free of cost. The idea is to be available to our patrons through both online and offline mediums. With its top-notch technology and premium features, we are confident of meeting the aspirations of the customers."

The Joy e bike Mihos uses a 1.5 kW electric motor tuned for 90 Nm and is powered by a 2.5 kWh battery pack

The Joy e-Bike Mihos measures 1,864 mm in length, 700 mm in width and 1,178 mm in height. The wheelbase stands at 1,360 mm. The electric scooter gets telescopic forks at the front and a single spring suspension at the rear. The model comes with a 175 mm of ground clearance. The model also gets features like smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth, remote tracking, reverse mode, GPS tracking, regenerative braking, side-stand indicator and hydraulic Combi Braking System (CBS).

Power comes from the 2.5 kWh lithium-ion battery that powers the 1.5 kW BLDC electric motor which churns out 90 Nm of peak torque. The company claims 0-40 kmph in under 7 seconds and the top speed is rated at 70 kmph. The company says its battery packs a range of safety sensors for current protection and thermal cut-off. The model promises a range of 100 km on a single charge and be completely charged in four hours.

First Published Date: