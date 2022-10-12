HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Indian Army Eyes Electric Rides For Its Peace Stations. Details Here

Indian Army eyes electric rides for its peace stations. Details here

Indian Army aims to deploy a significant number of electric cars, electric motorcycles and electric buses for its mobility purpose at select peace stations.
By :
| Written By : Mainak Das
| Updated on: 12 Oct 2022, 21:26 PM
Indian Army aims to deploy around 25 per cent of light passenger vehicles at some of its peace stations. (REUTERS)
Indian Army aims to deploy around 25 per cent of light passenger vehicles at some of its peace stations. (REUTERS)
Indian Army aims to deploy around 25 per cent of light passenger vehicles at some of its peace stations. (REUTERS)
Indian Army aims to deploy around 25 per cent of light passenger vehicles at some of its peace stations.

The Indian Army is all set to equip some of its peace stations with electric vehicles, including light passenger vehicles, electric motorcycles and e-buses as well, reports ANI. This comes at a moment when the Indian government is promoting electric mobility in all forms across different sectors. Interestingly, US Army is also exploring the potential of using electric vehicles for both combat and non-combat purposes.

(Also Read: Can Tiago EV break sales records in India?)

As the Indian Army has stated, around 25 per cent of light passenger vehicles, 38 per cent of buses, and 48 per cent of motorcycles of select units will be changed to electric vehicles with adequate charging infrastructure. The army has said that keeping in view the necessity and employability of electric vehicles over various terrains, the army will equip a few units in peace stations with EVs sequentially. With the Indian Army having a large vehicle fleet and its aim to deploy electric vehicles, it can be a major boost for the Indian EV sector, which has witnessed a rise in demand over the past few years.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Nexon Ev Max (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev Max
Electric | Automatic
₹17.74 - 19.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Elantra (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Elantra
1999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 15 kmpl
₹17.83 - 21.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Honda Civic (HT Auto photo)
Honda Civic
1799 cc | Petrol | Automatic (CVT) | 16.5 kmpl
₹17.94 - 22.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Meanwhile, electric vehicle sales, especially SUV sales, have shot up to an all-time high in India, backed by the new product launches. The gradual shift of internal combustion engine-powered vehicle buyers to electric cars comes at a time when petrol and diesel prices are at sky-high levels, and CNG price too is soaring.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The electric vehicle industry in India is led by the two-wheeler segment. With 277,910 units of electric two-wheelers sold in the April-September period of 2022, the segment has witnessed a massive 404 per cent surge in sales over the 55,147 units sold in the same period last year. Electric car sales too are not far behind. Cumulative retail sales of electric cars in the first six months of the current financial year were 18,142 units, up 268 per cent from 4,932 units sold in the same period of FY22.

First Published Date: 12 Oct 2022, 21:26 PM IST
TAGS: electric car electric motorcycle electric vehicle
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Ola Electric is using a single telescopic front suspension. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Sanjeev Jain)
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter's front suspension breaks soon after delivery
Maruti Suzuki is offering the new Alto K10, launched barely a few months ago, on heavy discounts. Renault Kwid gets offers up to ₹35,000 this festive season,
Planning to buy new car in Diwali? These five offer over 30,000 discount
magnite_3
Nissan Magnite named official car of ICC T20 World Cup
Kia Carens takes on the likes of Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Safari, among others, in the Indian car market.
Booked a Kia Carens? This is how long you might have to wait to get it
The T03 EV from Leapmotor has a slew of features which also includes unlock functionality through facial recognition.
Curious case of China's 9 lakh hot EV. And why its success is indefinite

Trending this Week

Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 is the first luxury electric car to be assembled in India. The German auto giant rolled out the first unit from its Chakan production facility in Maharashtra.
Launched: First ‘Made in India’ luxury electric car with 857 km range
Demand for CNG vehicles have been increasing. 
Top 6 CNG cars in India under 10 lakhs
Tiago EV is the fourth electric car from Tata Motors after Nexon EV, Tigor EV and Nexon EV Max.
Tiago EV online bookings hit snag on Day 1, many complain of error messages
File photo of auto rickshaws seen parked 
Ola, Uber warned of strict action by K'taka govt if auto services not stopped
Ultraviolette F77 will launch this year and will be offered in three versions. 
Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle production trials begin ahead of launch

Explore Car EMI’s

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
EMI starts from
₹ 23,770
Kia Carens
Kia Carens
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

Indian Army eyes electric rides for its peace stations. Details here
Indian Army eyes electric rides for its peace stations. Details here
BYD Atto 3 secures five stars in Euro NCAP crash test
BYD Atto 3 secures five stars in Euro NCAP crash test
Next-gen Lexus UX 300e breaks cover, gets bigger battery promising better range
Next-gen Lexus UX 300e breaks cover, gets bigger battery promising better range
Can Tiago EV break sales records in India?
Can Tiago EV break sales records in India?

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city