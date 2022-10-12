Can Tiago EV break sales records in India?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Oct 12, 2022

If day one of booking for Tiago EV is any indication, Tata is set to bolster its lead in the EV segment

Tata Tiago EV clocked more than 10,000 bookings on the first day itself 

Tata Motors started to accept bookings for its latest electric car Tiago EV earlier this week

One can book a Tiago electric hatchback by paying just 21,000

Tiago EV is currently India’s most affordable electric car at 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom)

It is also the first existing hatchback model to get an electric avatar 

The Tiago EV is the third electric car from Tata after Nexon EV and Tigor EV

The Tiago EV offers a range of up to 315 kms on a single charge
