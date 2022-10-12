Can Tiago EV break sales records in India?

If day one of booking for Tiago EV is any indication, Tata is set to bolster its lead in the EV segment
Tata Tiago EV clocked more than 10,000 bookings on the first day itself
Tata Motors started to accept bookings for its latest electric car Tiago EV earlier this week
One can book a Tiago electric hatchback by paying just ₹21,000
Tiago EV is currently India’s most affordable electric car at ₹8.49 lakh (ex-showroom)
It is also the first existing hatchback model to get an electric avatar
The Tiago EV is the third electric car from Tata after Nexon EV and Tigor EV
The Tiago EV offers a range of up to 315 kms on a single charge