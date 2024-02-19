HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles

INDE Racing becomes first Indian team to grab podium in FIM e-xplorer World Cup

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 19 Feb 2024, 21:16 PM
INDE Racing riders Sandra Gomez and Spenser Wilton navigated the challenging course in the first round of the FIM e-xplorer World Cup securing 121 points overall.
INDE Racing FIM World Cup
(L-R) Riders Sandra Gomez and Spenser Wilton with Abhishek Reddy Kankanala- Owner of KSG and INDE Racing in the centre
INDE Racing FIM World Cup
(L-R) Riders Sandra Gomez and Spenser Wilton with Abhishek Reddy Kankanala- Owner of KSG and INDE Racing in the centre

India’s first-ever FIM-licensed team, INDE Racing, has achieved a new milestone as it secured a podium finish in the second season of the FIM e-xplorer World Cup 2024. INDE Racing, led by Sandra Gomez is the first Indian registered team in the championship. The first race of the season was held over the weekend at the Expo ‘70 Commemorative Park in Osaka, Japan.

INDE Racing’s Sandra Gomez, along with Spenser Wilton of Indian descent, navigated the challenging course securing 121 points overall. The team managed to finish third with Japan’s Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) claiming the top spot with 132 points, while Robbie Maddison Racing finished second with 131 points.

Speaking about the massive achievement, Abhishek Reddy Kankanala, Owner - KSG and INDE Racing, said, “This podium finish is a significant and historic milestone for Indian motorsport on a global stage. It is a testament to our hard work and collective effort especially given this is our debut season and the first race we have competed in at this level. This special moment in history is for our sponsors and partners who have been instrumental in their unstinting support for the team and most importantly for our fans across the globe who have been cheering for us."

The second race of the 2024 FIM e-xplorer World Cup is scheduled to take place in Norway in May this year. The FIM e-xplore is an electric all-terrain motorcycle racing series. The all-electric series has been conceptualised by Valentin Guyonnet, Carina Munte, Alejandro Agag, and Eric Peronnard. The FIM e-xplorer World Cup comprises private and factory teams with each team consisting of two riders of either gender. The series allows teams the platform to test and push the limits of developed vehicles and prototypes, showcasing their innovations.

First Published Date: 19 Feb 2024, 21:16 PM IST
TAGS: Indian Honda

