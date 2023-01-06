HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles In Pics: This Ev Prototype From Ces 2023 Promises A Host Of Tech Aided Features

In pics: This EV prototype from CES 2023 promises a host of tech-aided features

Honda-Sony has developed the Vision-S EV prototype, which previews a suave and stylish premium sedan.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Jan 2023, 10:28 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Sony Honda Mobility has showacsed its Vision-S EV prototype at the CES 2023, under the brand name Afeela.
1/9
Sony Honda Mobility has showacsed its Vision-S EV prototype at the CES 2023, under the brand name Afeela.
Sony Honda Mobility has showacsed its Vision-S EV prototype at the CES 2023, under the brand name Afeela.
Sony Honda Mobility has showacsed its Vision-S EV prototype at the CES 2023, under the brand name Afeela.
Apart from the new brand name, the prototype appears identical to the previous Vision-S concept models.
2/9
Apart from the new brand name, the prototype appears identical to the previous Vision-S concept models.
Apart from the new brand name, the prototype appears identical to the previous Vision-S concept models.
Apart from the new brand name, the prototype appears identical to the previous Vision-S concept models.
The electric car concept carries 45 sensors and cameras inside and out.
3/9
The electric car concept carries 45 sensors and cameras inside and out.
The electric car concept carries 45 sensors and cameras inside and out.
The electric car concept carries 45 sensors and cameras inside and out.

Similar Bikes

Find more Bikes
Honda Activa 7g (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda Activa 7g
110 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹0.8 - 0.9 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Honda Cbr1000rr-r (HT Auto photo)
Honda Cbr1000rr-r
1000cc | Manual
₹32.68 - 34 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Honda City Hybrid (HT Auto photo)
Honda City Hybrid
1498 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (EV/Hybrid) | 26.5 kmpl
₹19.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Honda Cb350rs (HT Auto photo)
Honda Cb350rs
348.36 cc
₹1.9 - 1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Honda Hness Cb350 (HT Auto photo)
Honda Hness Cb350
348.36 cc
₹1.86 - 1.96 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Honda Hornet 2.0 (HT Auto photo)
Honda Hornet 2.0
184.4 cc
₹1.27 - 1.39 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
The EV concept previous a premium sedan with pure electric powertrain.
4/9
The EV concept previous a premium sedan with pure electric powertrain.
The EV concept previous a premium sedan with pure electric powertrain.
The EV concept previous a premium sedan with pure electric powertrain.
Apart from a clean and suave look, the sedan gets all-LED lights at front and rear.
5/9
Apart from a clean and suave look, the sedan gets all-LED lights at front and rear.
Apart from a clean and suave look, the sedan gets all-LED lights at front and rear.
Apart from a clean and suave look, the sedan gets all-LED lights at front and rear.
The car will be available for booking in the second half of 2025 and deliveries will commence in 2026.
6/9
The car will be available for booking in the second half of 2025 and deliveries will commence in 2026.
The car will be available for booking in the second half of 2025 and deliveries will commence in 2026.
The car will be available for booking in the second half of 2025 and deliveries will commence in 2026.
The car's cabin will offer a wide range of entertainment options through advanced technology-aided features.
7/9
The car's cabin will offer a wide range of entertainment options through advanced technology-aided features.
The car's cabin will offer a wide range of entertainment options through advanced technology-aided features.
The car's cabin will offer a wide range of entertainment options through advanced technology-aided features.
The cabin comes with a minimalist yet stylish look.
8/9
The cabin comes with a minimalist yet stylish look.
The cabin comes with a minimalist yet stylish look.
The cabin comes with a minimalist yet stylish look.
Expect more details about the upcoming electric sedan to be revealed in the near future.
9/9
Expect more details about the upcoming electric sedan to be revealed in the near future.
Expect more details about the upcoming electric sedan to be revealed in the near future.
Expect more details about the upcoming electric sedan to be revealed in the near future.
First Published Date: 06 Jan 2023, 10:28 AM IST
TAGS: Honda electric car electric vehicle
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Who is Tom Zhu? Tesla now has a new No.2 after Elon Musk. And he's Chinese
Ken_Block
Who was Ken Block?
A Chinese concept car caught fire on the show floor during an auto show.
This Chinese concept car catches fire on show floor during Guangzhou Auto Show
File photo used for representational purpose.
This pre-owned BMW clocks 16 lakh kms. That's two round trips to Moon and back
Screenshot from video posted on Youtube by AutoTopNL
Watch: This Ferrari thunders down German highway at 351 kmph

Trending this Week

Experience New Age Tech In The New Age Baleno
Experience New Age Tech In The New Age Baleno
Taigun-a
Volkswagen Taigun dons a new colour shade
According to Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the Hot and Techy Brezza became the highest selling SUV in September 2022, totally disrupting the B Segment from an industry standpoint.
The all-new Maruti Suzuki Brezza clocks 1 lakh bookings in just 2 months
Toyota_Innova_HyCross
India's first three-row hybrid MPV launched. Check prices
Royal_Enfield_Mighty
Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified as a beautiful bobber

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Citroen C3
Citroen C3
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Bengaluru to Chennai by road to be quicker than by air soon
Bengaluru to Chennai by road to be quicker than by air soon
Honda Activa 125 vs Suzuki Access 125: Which 125 cc scooter should you get?
Honda Activa 125 vs Suzuki Access 125: Which 125 cc scooter should you get?
The first-ever Mercedes of 2023 for India is a AMG demon with style
The first-ever Mercedes of 2023 for India is a AMG demon with style
Skoda confirms its first electric vehicle for India
Skoda confirms its first electric vehicle for India
India beats Japan, becomes world's third largest auto market: Report
India beats Japan, becomes world's third largest auto market: Report

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city