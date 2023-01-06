In pics: This EV prototype from CES 2023 promises a host of tech-aided features
Honda-Sony has developed the Vision-S EV prototype, which previews a suave and stylish premium sedan.
Sony Honda Mobility has showacsed its Vision-S EV prototype at the CES 2023, under the brand name Afeela.
Apart from the new brand name, the prototype appears identical to the previous Vision-S concept models.
The electric car concept carries 45 sensors and cameras inside and out.
The EV concept previous a premium sedan with pure electric powertrain.
Apart from a clean and suave look, the sedan gets all-LED lights at front and rear.
The car will be available for booking in the second half of 2025 and deliveries will commence in 2026.
The car's cabin will offer a wide range of entertainment options through advanced technology-aided features.
The cabin comes with a minimalist yet stylish look.
Expect more details about the upcoming electric sedan to be revealed in the near future.
First Published Date: 06 Jan 2023, 10:28 AM IST
