Is it possible to drive 100 km every day in just 100? Check this e-cycle

Delhi-based electric mobility startup Voltrider has launched its Booty electric cycle, which is designed in such a way that it looks like a crossover between a bicycle and a scooty. The e-bike is available in three variants - Booty 120, Booty 60 and Booty 30. The first one is priced at ₹45,000 and uses a 36 Ah battery pack, offering a range between 90 and 100 km on the throttle mode and 130 to 150 km with pedal assist.

Booty 60 variant of the e-bike is priced at ₹37,000 and makes use of a 24Ah battery pack. It offers a range between 55 and 60 km on the throttle mode and 75 to 80 km with pedal assist. Booty 30 variant has been priced at ₹30,000 and uses a 12 Ah battery pack. It offers a range between 25 to 30 km on throttle mode in real time and travels between 45 to 50 km with pedal assist.

The e-bike has a maximum speed of 25 kmph, and they take up to 3.5 hours to fully charge.

The e-bike has been designed in a way that it can carry two people or could be used for the purpose of deliveries and alternatively as a loader while being economical in terms of buying and running cost. The company claims that the e-cycle can travel up to 25 kms for just ₹1, meaning that a rider can go up to 100 km per day by paying just ₹100 per month.

All these e-bikes have a maximum speed of 25 kmph, and they take up to 3.5 hours to fully charge. Except the Booty 120, the other two variants come with a detachable battery, making it convenient to be charged. These cycles are designed to withstand a maximum load of up to 140 kg.

These bikes ride on 20×3 inch fat tyres with metal mudguards and come fitted with Mega Hubs, which are used in high end MTB bikes.

