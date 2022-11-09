Beat pollution with this stylish electric bicycle

Svitch Bike's brand new luxury electric cycle range - LITE XE - is here
Starting from ₹74,999, the e-bike offers a range of up to 80 kilometres
It comes with various smart features and a foldable structure
Bookings for the LITE XE e-bike have been opened
Book through official website or company's social media handle
The e-bike comes in a choice of five exterior colours
Other e-bikes in company's lineup includes Svitch XE
Then there are Svitch XE+, MXE, and NXE e-bikes too
Recently, two riders completed 422 kms in record 12 hours on Svitch XE