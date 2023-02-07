Hyundai Ioniq 5 garners over 650 bookings, deliveries begin next month
Hyundai Motor India has received over 650 bookings for its new flagship, the Ioniq 5 electric SUV, the company has confirmed. The new Hyundai Ioniq 5 made its way to the Indian market earlier this year at the Auto Expo 2023 and arrived with a tempting asking price starting from ₹44.95 lakh (ex-showroom India, introductory).
While Hyundai was expecting booking numbers to be in the ballpark of 250-300 cars, the Ioniq 5 has received more demand than anticipated. The all-electric offering is locally assembled, which gives it a significant price advantage over its cousin, the Kia EV6. The model offers a highly likeable modern-retro design language, while the cabin is spacious with top-notch quality and sustainable materials used. The 12.3-inch dual screens also come with Hyundai’s latest user interface, while offering a host of connectivity options.
The Ioniq 5 is based on Hyundai Motor Group’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). Power comes from a PMS motor mounted on the rear axle that develops 214 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. Powering the motor is a 72.6 kWh battery pack that offers a range of 631 km (ARAI Certified) on a single charge. Other features include Level 2 ADAS, Bose sound system, ventilated seats, and dual-zone climate control. The model also comes with six airbags, ABS with EBD, Engine Parking Brake, all four disc brakes and more.
Furthermore, The Ioniq 5 gets the Vehicle to Load (V2L) function that allows you to charge home appliances and small equipment up to 3 kW. The EV also comes with fast charging and can be charged from 10-80 per cent in 18 minutes using a 350 kW DC fast charger.
Hyundai is offering 3 year/Unlimited kilometres warranty as standard on the Ioniq 5, while customers can opt for an extended warranty of 5 years/140,000 km. The battery warranty stands at 8 years/160,000 km. Customers also get 3.3 kW and 11 kW home chargers with the vehicle. We will be driving the Ioniq 5, do watch out for the launch coming soon.