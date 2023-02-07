HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Hyundai Ioniq 5 Garners Over 650 Bookings, Deliveries Begin Next Month

Hyundai Ioniq 5 garners over 650 bookings, deliveries begin next month

Hyundai Motor India has received over 650 bookings for its new flagship, the Ioniq 5 electric SUV, the company has confirmed. The new Hyundai Ioniq 5 made its way to the Indian market earlier this year at the Auto Expo 2023 and arrived with a tempting asking price starting from 44.95 lakh (ex-showroom India, introductory).

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Feb 2023, 10:30 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
File photo of Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric car. (REUTERS)
File photo of Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric car. (REUTERS)
File photo of Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric car. (REUTERS)
File photo of Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric car.

While Hyundai was expecting booking numbers to be in the ballpark of 250-300 cars, the Ioniq 5 has received more demand than anticipated. The all-electric offering is locally assembled, which gives it a significant price advantage over its cousin, the Kia EV6. The model offers a highly likeable modern-retro design language, while the cabin is spacious with top-notch quality and sustainable materials used. The 12.3-inch dual screens also come with Hyundai’s latest user interface, while offering a host of connectivity options.

Also Read : Hyundai Ioniq 5 launched at 44.95 lakh in presence of SRK

The Ioniq 5 is based on Hyundai Motor Group’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). Power comes from a PMS motor mounted on the rear axle that develops 214 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. Powering the motor is a 72.6 kWh battery pack that offers a range of 631 km (ARAI Certified) on a single charge. Other features include Level 2 ADAS, Bose sound system, ventilated seats, and dual-zone climate control. The model also comes with six airbags, ABS with EBD, Engine Parking Brake, all four disc brakes and more.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Hyundai Ioniq 5 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Ioniq 5
| Electric | Automatic
₹44.95 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Skoda Slavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Slavia
999 to 1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹10 - 15 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹12.79 - 15.09 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Toyota Innova Crysta (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Innova Crysta
2694 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹16.26 - 24.99 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.97 kmpl
₹5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Furthermore, The Ioniq 5 gets the Vehicle to Load (V2L) function that allows you to charge home appliances and small equipment up to 3 kW. The EV also comes with fast charging and can be charged from 10-80 per cent in 18 minutes using a 350 kW DC fast charger.

Also Read : Hyundai Creta records highest-ever sales in January, 15,037 units sold 

Hyundai is offering 3 year/Unlimited kilometres warranty as standard on the Ioniq 5, while customers can opt for an extended warranty of 5 years/140,000 km. The battery warranty stands at 8 years/160,000 km. Customers also get 3.3 kW and 11 kW home chargers with the vehicle. We will be driving the Ioniq 5, do watch out for the launch coming soon.

First Published Date: 07 Feb 2023, 10:30 AM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Ioniq 5 Hyundai india Hyundai
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Tesla owner Philip Benassi is seen at a charging station in Jessheim, southeast Norway. He has experienced range anxiety on cold winter days, but like other Norwegians, he's learned to cope.
Arctic cold is no sweat for electric cars in Norway. Here is why
Is US President Joe Biden (L) guilty of ignoring Elon Musk-led Tesla in US push for EVs?
Elon Musk vs Joe Biden? The curious case of brushing cold shoulders
Toyota Motor has widened its gap with Volkswagen Group as the world's top carmaker.
Toyota keeps crown as world's top carmaker for third straight year
File photo used for representational purpose.
Over nine lakh government vehicles to retire from Indian roads. Here is why
File photo of Andrew Flintoff
Former cricketer Andrew Flintoff takes a break from driving after horror crash
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
69% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 399 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 319 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Universal Long Arm, Windshield for Smartphones - Black
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
13% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 755 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
67% OFF
ORJILO Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 329 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
17% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 312 Rs. 375
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
Portronics AUTO 12 in-Car Bluetooth Receiver for Handsfree Calling, Music System, Supports All Smartphones (Black)
Rs. 528 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
61% OFF
HSR Car Accessories in 10PCS/1Set Car Wiper Detergent Effervescent Tablets Washer Auto Windshield Cleaner Glass Wash Cleaning Tablets
Rs. 197 Rs. 499
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Budget_2023
Budget 2023: What it brings for Indian auto industry
If you are someone who drives a four-wheeler in India, it is legally mandatory to purchase a car insurance policy that allows for third-party liability coverage.
5 Questions to ask yourself before buying Car Insurance
Altroz_Racer_Front_1673618857875
These five cars from Tata Motors need India launch ASAP
Royal_Enfield_Scram_2
Royal Enfield Scram 411 is the more affordable version of Himalayan
Jimny_10_1673503346346
Jimny is rocking Maruti Suzuki's booking meter

Latest News

Greener vehicles' share in total auto sales to reach 30% in five years: Study
Greener vehicles' share in total auto sales to reach 30% in five years: Study
Flash partners with Slovakia-based GEM motors to manufacture hub motors for EVs
Flash partners with Slovakia-based GEM motors to manufacture hub motors for EVs
BMW MINI Cooper explores the icy landscapes of Finland
BMW MINI Cooper explores the icy landscapes of Finland
Joy Mihos electric scooter fetches 18,600 bookings in 15 days
Joy Mihos electric scooter fetches 18,600 bookings in 15 days
Post-SUV EV world would be dominated by small and lightweight cars: Citroen CEO
Post-SUV EV world would be dominated by small and lightweight cars: Citroen CEO

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city