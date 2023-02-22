HT Auto
Hero's Vida sets up its EV fast-charging network: Know which cities get it first

Electric two-wheeler brand Vida, part of Hero MotoCorp, has announced setting up its first fast-charging network in the country. The company is setting up its EV charging infrastructure in the cities of Bengaluru, Delhi and Jaipur first. Do note that the company began deliveries of its V1 electric scooters in these cities as well.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Feb 2023, 20:36 PM
Vida has setup its first fast charging stations in Bengaluru, Jaipur and Delhi
Vida said that it has nearly 300 charging points at 50 locations across Bengaluru, Delhi and Jaipur for public use. The brand has begun sales in the three aforementioned cities and a widespread charging network will ensure charging convenience to customers. Vida says its fast-charging network allows V1 e-scooter owners to charge their battery at a rate of 1.2 km/min. Each charging station will be equipped with DC and AC charging sockets.

Dr Swadesh Srivastava, Head - Emerging Mobility Business Unit (EMBU), Hero MotoCorp, said, “We have installed Vida’s world-class EV charging infrastructure prior to the commencement of Vida V1 deliveries in all three cities. In line with our brand promise of building a “Worry-free EV ecosystem", we are ensuring that customers’ transition to EVs is smooth and hassle-free. The VIDA World is developed with sustainability at its heart and with a technology-first philosophy. We are confident that our customers’ experience of the VIDA ecosystem, including the product, services and charging infra will be of global standards. We are now planning to expand our ecosystem to other cities."

Customers can locate the nearest Vida charging station on the ‘My Vida’ mobile app as well as view its availability, reserve a charging slot and navigate to the station from the app. The payment can also be made using the app itself. Vida is calling it building a “worry-free EV ecosystem".

The Vida V1 Plus and V1 Pro are the company’s first electric offerings. The electric scooter comes with features like cruise control, boost mode, two-way throttle, keyless access, OTA updates, a 7-inch TFT screen, and a custom mode with over 100 combinations. Customers can take a test ride of the Vida V1 at the company’s experience centres in Bengaluru and Jaipur, while Delhi gets a pop-up store.

Furthermore, Vida is offering multiple finance options including easy EMI, low-interest rates, and a buyback option at 70 per cent purchase value between 16-18 months of ownership as well as repair on site. Potential customers can also take a test ride for up to three days before booking the vehicle.

